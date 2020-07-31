I have been watching a lot more movies since the COVID virus has introduced itself into our country. I’ve noticed that nearly every film subtly directs my thought patterns by a combination of the music, my reactions to the plot, and the actors chosen to play the roles. If I continue to watch these same types of movies, the values that my God, family, friends and co-workers have ingrained into my conscience could change. If I let my mind be controlled by a producer of cinematic stories, then what I knew as unacceptable behavior might become acceptable and "normal."

As I watched these movies I’d never seen, I cringed at some of the activity, and sometimes nearly covered my eyes with embarrassment. However, because the behavior was repeated in so many scenes, I noticed that I stopped reacting as much as when I’d first begun watching, and my mind adapted to these Hollywood creations. As time went on, I unfortunately started viewing this as acceptable.

Romans 12:2, "Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect."

I think about this scripture often as I go through life. It’s simply telling us to let your love for God change the world. Don’t let the world change your love for God.

We should never stray from the word of God. It is infinite and cannot be changed, altered, or skewed by Hollywood, or by anyone else who discredits his scripture.

I, just as many others, have tried to justify bad behavior by interpreting my own version of acceptable but it never works and never will.

Blessedly, the one constant in this crazy world is God’s word and his love for us, and that love will never change.

Does television make your Godly living more difficult?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is "I Can and I Will." For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.