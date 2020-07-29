Pamela Gray Nobles and Michael Patrick Grantham were united in holy matrimony on Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020 underneath a magnolia tree in the backyard of Nobles' Eastpoint home. Officiating was Pastor Scotty Lolley.

Nobles is the owner of Pam Nobles Studios, a dance studio in downtown Apalachicola in operation since 1980.

Grantham retired at Capital City Bank as head auditor for regulatory compliance, and at Synovus Bank, where he was the Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering officer for Tallahassee State Bank and Commercial Bank in Thomasville, Georgia.