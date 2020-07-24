The creation of a revitalized Cub Scout pack will be front and center among the many fun activities to be featured at the First United Methodist Church of Eastpoint’s Open House this Saturday, July 25.

Held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the 317 Patton Drive location, the open house will include a visit from David Mwamba, the senior district executive at the Boy Scouts of America’s Suwannee River Area Council.

Dan McClellan, the new Cub-Scoutmaster, is busy regrouping Franklin County Cub Scout Pack 22 for a start at the end of August.

They are now seeking girls and boys from the first through fifth grades, along with families looking to have fun and fellowship together as they teach young ones about citizenship, God, and country.

"We are looking for leaders and volunteers as well," said Dee Allen, the church’s new lay pastor.

For more info contact Dan McClellan at Dan@mcclellanrealty.net or 850-566-8975.

McClellan will be among the musical guests at Saturday’s open house, which will also include the Team Redeem rap band, and Allie and Sallie of "The Affirmed."

The event will feature live music, cornhole games, a cupcake walk, dunking tank, ducky pond and more.

"We are moving forward in faith in hopes of having this event," said Allen. "We will ask everyone to please practice the safety guidelines so we can all have a wonderful time getting to know one another. We are going to have a lot of fun activities, door prizes, and free food."

For more info, email the ministry at deewesleyallen@gmail.com