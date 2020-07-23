If you saw a couple llamas sunning themselves on the St. George Island beach earlier this week, rest assured they didn’t just wander in from Tate’s Hell.

Actually they came in a small motorized caravan from a farm north of Tallahassee, courtesy of a daughter who wanted to surprise her mom for her birthday.

On Monday, Jill Seger, staffer at Harry A’s, had a birthday, and so her daughter arranged for this Llama-Gram, a special delivery visit from 2-year-old Olive Oil, and 18-month-old Zelda Rose, two US-born show animals that are among eight such llamas growing up at Redemptive Love Farms, in Miccosukee in northern Leon County, just south of the Georgia border.

"We’re just a fun farm," said Shannon Carroll, who operates the farm with husband Brian.

Redemptive Love offers everything from petting to pony rides, with a menagerie that includes c a collection from llamas to sheep, from ponies to donkeys, from mini-cows to chickens, ducks and bunnies.

"We’ve been doing Llama-Grams for a couple years," said Carroll. "It’s just really fun. How cool is it to be surprised!"

After Seger was treated to her special visit at Harry A’s, Carroll and two of her daughters, Mirabel and Risa escorted the animals to the water’s edge. "We decided we might as well swing by the beach and expose them to new things," Carroll said. "They did really well."

One thing about llamas, they are fastidious about their pooping habits, with a herd of them all sharing the same spot for relief. So when they did go, the Carrolls were there to pick it up.

As indicated by the farm’s name, there is a decidedly Christian theme to the Carroll’s work, one which extends to the entire family.

In June 2011, as brand new foster parents, the Carroll welcomed a sibling group of three to their family, Mirabel, Risa and brother Anthony. The family quickly grew to "five kids in six months," when Magdelene and Titus were joined. Within a couple years Samuel and Brittney rounded out the family circle, so the Carrolls are now nine strong.

"When we gave our hearts to the Lord, He gave us His heart for the orphan," reads their website www.redemptivelovefarm.com. "And now we are farmers, and on a journey...To continue to grow compassion, responsibility and sacrificial love in our children, to share the joy our animals give us with others, and to humanely feed, love, grow and raise farm-fresh produce, milk, eggs and meat for the nourishment of our bodies."

For more information on Redemptive Love Farms, call 850-894-1800 and leave a message.