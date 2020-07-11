DESTIN — Whether it was practice or her personality that won them over, the third time proved to be the charm for Lauren Adams, who was crowned Miss Destin 2020 at Shoreline Church on Friday night.

"Honestly, I say practice makes perfect ... three years ... three is the charm. That’s all I have to say," Adams said as she carried her big bouquet of roses after being crowned before more than 150 family and friends.

Adams was one of seven girls vying for Miss Destin 2020.

"I definitely knew I was going to do it again, especially staying local for college. It was definitely something I still wanted to do," she said of her third attempt.

And her persistence and experience paid off. Not only did she get a sash, crown and roses, but a $3,500 scholarship courtesy of the city of Destin, Destin Charter Boat Association, Destin Chamber of Commerce and the family of Nancy Cheney.

She also received a $50 Rodeo Heritage Award, sponsored by Capt. Mike Eller of the charter boat Lady Em and a $25 Miss Destin Community Award sponsored by Emerald Coast Rental Management.

"I’m feeling really good. I’m excited for the season ... most definitely the Destin Fishing Rodeo," said Adams, who is the daughter of Billie and Kristi Adams.

Miss Destin’s primary role is to serve at the Rodeo throughout the month of October as well as serve as an ambassador for Destin throughout the year.

The contestants participated in various events throughout the evening.

They took part in a fashion show modeling outfits from The Dressing Room Boutique with monogrammed accessories from Frill Seekers Gifts, as well as a dance routine choreographed by Miss Destin 2019 Brooke O’Keefe.

The girls also donned the stage in formal wear as master of ceremonies Christian Garman read out bios of each girl. Later, each contestant got to draw and answer a mystery question.

The questions ranged from what Disney character would they be and why, to list three adjectives that best described them.

Adams’ question was what is the one AP on her phone she couldn’t live without? She said, "Instagram because you can really show who you are through it."

Following the mystery questions, the judges deliberated while O’Keefe presented a video of some of her fondest memories as Miss Destin as well as a closing speech before passing the torch.

O’Keefe thanked many of the Rodeo staff as well as other volunteers and family.

"And to all those little girls out there listening, keep dreaming, never settle for less than you deserve and maybe one day you’ll be right here where I am standing. Thank you all for the best year of my life," O’Keefe said.

"And as Bruce would say ... Time is 8:25, this is Brooke O’Keefe Miss Destin 2019 signing off," she said.

The awards followed.

Anna Marie Knowles was named Miss Photogenic and recieved $200 and a plaque from Guy’s Glass and Mirror.

The Nancy Cheney Congeniality Award of $200 went to Marlee Tobik. Tobik was also the recipient of the Peyton LoCicero Humanitarian Award, $200 and plaque from Frill Seekers Gifts.

Second runner-up and recipient of a $500 scholarship courtesy of the Destin Fisherman’s Coop was Khloe Johnson-Silver.

First runner-up and winner of a $750 scholarship Bonnie Orr Memorial Award, courtesy of the Larry Hatchett Fishing Foundation, was Kaylie Sparks.

Other participants were Adriana Figueroa and Theresa LaNasa.

Each participant also received a $50 Rodeo Heritage Award as well as a $25 Miss Destin Community Award.

"It was amazing being with all the girls," Adams said. "It was really a once in a lifetime experience,"