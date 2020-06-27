The past months of this 20th year of the 21st century have been devastating to many a person — not only in Alabama, but in countries around the world. Jobs have been lost, wages and salaries not paid and businesses forced to close as the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 has spread to both rich and poor.

Yet, in spite of these calamities, there has been help from areas most of us have not thought of. Medical teams, both lay and professional, have responded to help with testing, help at hospitals and in many other ways. Civic and church groups have pitched in to give their assistance with money, food and clothes for those in need.

The church I attend, and many others — not only in Etowah County, but all across the land — have joined hands to see that hungry families are fed. I’ve been privileged to write and share several stories about this work, which brought to mind, an Old Testament story told by the folk at the Biblical Historical Center in LaGrange, Georgia, that is directly related to all of us, I think. Let me share it with you:

"During the time of King Ahab of Israel, King Ben-Hadad of Syria besieged the capitol city of Samaria in the northern kingdom. This had the intended effect of causing a famine within the city. It was so severe and people so hungry that a donkey’s head sold for ’80 shekels.’ That equates to roughly $560 in U.S. dollars (as of May 20). Wow! A quart of dove’s dung sold for $35.00. Times were bad ...

"There were four lepers who hung out together outside the city gate. Their circumstances were a bit more difficult because if they ran from the enemy and tried to get into the city where they were not welcome, they would die of starvation like the rest. If they stayed at the gate, they would die also. They decided to turn themselves over to the enemy, hoping they would spare their lives.

"When they got to the enemy camp, they found that the Syrians had fled from what they thought was hired mercenaries from the Hittites and the Egyptians. They left everything behind, their tents full of silver and gold, fine clothing — and food!

"They began to gorge themselves and loot the tents. When they got to the second tent, having been relieved of their hunger, they realized that this was no time to be hoarding things for themselves while others in the city were starving to death. They went into town and told the good news. And that day a ‘seah’ of fine flour (roughly three 5-pound bags worth) sold for about $7 and two ‘seahs’ of barley for the same price as was foretold by the prophet Elisha. What a great discovery!" (II Kings 6 and 7)

Yes, you get it! God can use the least among us to bless us all. Can I get an "Amen?"

Harry D. Butler is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times.