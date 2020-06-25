Derek Brown, of Apalachicola, has earned a master of business administration from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Brown, son of Jimmy and Ella Mosconis, of Apalachicola, was among approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the Spring 2020 semester. Students were celebrated during a May 1 virtual celebration. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.

A member of the Class of 2005 at Apalachicola High School who later graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Brown is married to the former Rebekah Thompson. They are the parents of daughter Jordan, 6, daughter Morgan, 4, and son Abram, 10 months.

The family resides in Augusta, Georgia, where Major Brown will be assigned to Fort Gordon.

