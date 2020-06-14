One of the proudest moments I had as a mother didn’t happen over a first step or first word. It wasn’t on the first day of kindergarten or when my oldest daughter’s team won its first soccer tournament. Instead, it was at a public Easter egg hunt several years ago.

At the time I only had two kids, my daughter was around age 6 and my son was almost 4. The Easter egg hunt was at a local outdoor shopping mall and there were swarms of people — too many, really — with at least 100 kids trying to get eggs in a very small space. When the announcer shouted "Go!" it was a swarm of humanity as children, and even a few parents, dived for the eggs scattered across the AstroTurf grass near the shopping center’s outdoor playground.

The egg hunt lasted less than five minutes. By the end of it, my daughter, who was still in kindergarten, had a small basket full of eggs. My son had a handful of eggs in his basket and was happy with his score. As I examined the crowd, trying to weave a path back to our car, my daughter ran away from us and toward another child. I was about to get on to her for leaving us when I saw my oldest child dump her entire basket of eggs into the basket of another little girl, who was teary-eyed because she had gotten none. My sweet girl gave the other girl a hug, and then ran off happily toward us.

So often, we are busy teaching our children. But sometimes, they also teach us.

That day, I had not noticed the little girl in tears, but my daughter did. She saw someone who was in pain — even if it was over a few plastic Easter eggs — and my daughter did what she could to help, even though it meant giving the little girl everything she had.

She helped.

Since that Easter egg hunt, there have been other, similar moments. In first grade, her teacher commented about how she is a "helper" who genuinely feels for other people. If someone in her class was upset, my daughter was like a magnet, trying to help the other student cheer up. My son, too, has always been the "sweet" boy who, as his teachers often note, has a big heart.

As a mother, I hope to raise smart, confident, educated people who will go out and have happy, successful lives and help make the world better in their own way. But also, perhaps more than any other quality, I want to raise my children to be empathetic, compassionate humans who try to improve the lives of others in any way that they can.

Recently, on a quick trip to Target, my husband stayed in the car with the kids as I put on a mask and ran inside for a grocery item I could not get through drive-up pickup. When I got back in the car, my youngest daughter, now age 5, asked me why I wore a mask. My son chimed in that it was to protect me from getting the coronavirus. But I corrected him, telling them that the type of mask I have doesn’t do much to protect me. But, it’s my way of protecting others. Because if I had COVID-19 and didn’t know it, the mask could prevent the spread.

I realize that whether or not to wear a mask has become a hot-button topic politically, even though it shouldn’t be. To me, it seems fairly simple. It’s better for the general public if we wear masks, as we can cut down the spread. It may not protect us, but it can protect others. At a time like this, we should think more about others than ourselves.

The world could use a little — or some cases, a lot -- of empathy. Rather than making decisions based on what we do or don’t want to do, or focus too much on our personal rights, it’s worth asking ourselves instead, what can we do for others? What is the best choice for the community at large?

During times of protests and riots, the same is true. While we may not have personal experience with inequality or racial injustice, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. Because we know it does — the activities of late and the needless deaths are proof of that. Instead, we need a little more compassion. We should be more empathetic. If we thought more about others before ourselves, who knows how many of the world’s problems it could solve?

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.