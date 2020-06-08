ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you think your loyalty is misplaced, just ask a pointed question. You can get past someone’s artful facade to communicate with the real person underneath. Don’t be put off by any artificial glitter and glam.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Those who push the envelope too far may end up with paper cuts. You might thrive on trends and cutting-edge ideas, but some people may find them overwhelming. Avoid experimenting with investments or money now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can lose traction when traveling over muddy ground. In the same way, trying to impress someone while being evasive can prevent you from achieving a goal. If you can’t be fully straightforward, at least do no harm.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Join forces with others. You may be able to offer valuable input to an online group or learn something new and worthwhile. Write down inspirational thoughts and creative ideas, as they may be useful at some future juncture.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Some subjects may be fraught with ambiguity. In many situations, it is better to do nothing than to make the wrong choice. You might feel that it’s impossible to move ahead because there are too many loose ends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen and learn. Pay attention to conventional wisdoms and unconventional methods that can make your money grow. Write down the most useful nuggets of knowledge and keep them for future reference.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Wisdom doesn’t grow on trees. Friends may offer their advice, but that doesn’t mean you should take it. If you experience constant doubts or encounter conflicting opinions, it is probably a good idea to simply wait and see.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tell a story in all its glory. A few carefully chosen words will do more to quell a misunderstanding than ignoring growing tensions and hoping for the best. Be generous with praise and forgive those who lack clarity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Speak less and listen more. Your partner or someone close may not seem to be paying attention but might utter the words you need to hear. It may be difficult to put your finger on the causes of some uneasiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may be bigger and better than they are. It isn’t that you are egotistical but that you are in a better position to be generous. Since you can afford to be tolerant, you can overlook someone’s attention-seeking exploits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The glow of romantic fires that once burned bright may be just embers right now. Temporary financial problems or differences of opinion may throw a wet blanket over a relationship. Remain upbeat and adaptable to changes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The facts might be elusive. Discuss family conflicts but don’t be surprised if you can’t reach a final answer. This isn’t the time to voice your concerns, but it may be the time to clear up a misunderstanding.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your restless energy may need an appropriate outlet, so hearing from acquaintances who have plenty of ideas about things to do will prove to be a welcome distraction during the next four to five weeks. You might be more romantic than usual and filled with dreams in August, but your business judgment is also accentuated, so that may be a particularly good time to make financial decisions. Embrace any passing opportunity since it might lead to bigger and better things. You can enjoy life to the fullest in September, when your judgment could be at its best and only people who have your best interests at heart can grow close. Late September is an especially auspicious time to launch your most important plans or to ask for advice from key people who will steer you in the right direction.