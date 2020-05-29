Fathering in 15 is a free online learning course offered by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System in partnership with the National Fatherhood Initiative.

The course helps fathers build parenting skills anytime and anywhere. This interactive tool allows fathers to take a short parenting course at their own pace. Using a computer, cellphone or tablet, fathers will be able to cover each topic in about 15 minutes and completing all the topics will take less than 3 hours total.

The topics are:

• Family History

• Being a Man

• Handling Feelings

• Grief and Loss

• Your Health

• You and Mom

• Talking with Mom

• Co-Parenting Skills

• Fathering Skills

• Child Development

• Child Discipline

• Sexuality

• Intimacy

• Work-Family Balance

• Managing Money

Men completing the course receive a free certificate of completion. For $10, they also can receive Continuing Education Credits. This will provide a permanent record of completing the course.

For more information on how you can participate, contact Marchale Burton, Urban Regional Extension Agent in the Etowah County office, at 256-453-1037 or burtome@aces.edu.

Upcoming Extension Programs

• The Etowah County Extension Office is open to serve you during regular working hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

• ServSafe Food Safety Certification Classes scheduled for Etowah County in 2020 are Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. All classes are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Etowah County Extension Office.

For more information on this topic and many others, contact the Etowah County Extension Office, 256-547-7936 or 3200 A W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden, or visit www.aces.edu. Amy Burgess is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.