ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Old business may come out of the past to surprise you. Either an old flame or a forgotten promise could rear its head when you least expect it. Be prepared to adapt to an abrupt change in your plans or someone's attitude.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Be the one who's in charge. You'll be more comfortable presiding over your own gathering or meeting rather than being someone's guest. Avoid any issues that could create arguments or knee-jerk reactions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Some people can take things the wrong way. They may think that making light of a subject means you don't take the subject seriously. To avoid friction, hang around trusted friends and other people you know well.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don't carry the weight of the world. Avoid trying to make apologies for someone's inconsistent behavior to escape having it reflect on you. Let others learn lessons from their mistakes without your help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Good times can be inexpensive. Enjoy connecting with friends and loved ones and don't worry too much about what other people might think of you. Keep ongoing discussions focused on group-friendly topics.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The truth may cut deeper than a lie. Think it over before being brutally honest with someone or feelings could be hurt. It may be better to let others acquire their own experiences and make their own errors.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Try to deal only in facts. Pay little heed to unfounded suspicions or accusations, as only solid evidence of wrongdoing should claim your attention. Be polite and on your best behavior if meeting with new people today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may not realize your own power. While your love life may be thriving, you could also attract the attention of someone who could add challenges. Maintain a low profile in public or when in mixed company.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't worry about breaking the bank. It may not hurt to spend some extra money on a significant other or to treat your friends to something nice. Go the extra mile to please loved ones and other favorite people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Few people notice those who blend in too much. If attention is what you seek, you may get it by being daring and exciting at gatherings or on social media. Consider being the first in line when it comes to trying something new and exotic.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Those vulnerable to criticism should not critique others. Keep comments to yourself, as chiding someone for their shortcomings isn't in your nature. Put financial decisions and business dealings on hold.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Consider testing your theories before putting them into practice. Trying out a new idea or recipe with colleagues or friends may not end up the way you envisioned it. There's a fine line between being spontaneous and being upsetting.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: When opportunity knocks during the next two to three weeks, be sure to answer the door. Your judgment is better than usual, so this is a good time to make key decisions and to accept even the smallest bit of advice since it can be beneficial. A casual decision or impulsive change can land you in hot water in late July, so be determined to steer a steady course. Your ambitions may rise dramatically in August, when you are capable of self-discipline and hard work to prove your worth. Don't launch new enterprises or make major life changes until at least December, when your luck changes for the better, but for the best results wait until early January. That is when accepting a passing opportunity can make a huge difference.