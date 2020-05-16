ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sometimes it's all up to you to get things done. Thanks to a surge of sheer energy and optimism, you can tie up the loose ends without any assistance. Romance may take a back seat to material needs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Healthy self-interest might conflict with your generosity. You understand that applying clear thinking today can prevent a worse problem later. Do some home repair or consider starting a fun home-improvement project.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Venus is still in your sign, but it has turned retrograde. This might make you feel that you must review your love life, or you may see some relationships in a less-flattering light. Focus on being forgiving and kind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take your time making binding decisions. An opportunity to make money could create added responsibilities, so you may need to weigh your choices carefully. Consult a trusted partner or well-educated adviser.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider the consequences before you offer to share your time or money. Be sure that there are no lingering thoughts that might make your generous gesture seem like a bribe. Focus on being more sensitive to the feelings of others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There could be many reasons why someone close could be upset or out of sorts. Patch up any misunderstanding as soon as possible. Take advantage of any educational opportunity, as what you learn could be of significance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on family first. Keep the connections alive and healthy by making loved ones feel valued. Just because something makes good business sense or everyone else is doing it, that doesn't necessarily mean it's good for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Those close to you might not be able to read your mind. You often feel attuned to loved ones, but right now you need to use words and actions to maintain the harmony. This is a good time to mend fences and ask for advice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Unbeknownst to you, someone might be brooding over imagined slights or injustices. This could put you at a disadvantage if you want to ask for their cooperation. Take a close look at your financial resources.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Anticipating the best outcome to any new venture could be a self-fulfilling prophecy. It may be necessary, however, to temper your enthusiasm with a little caution. You could be blind to some hidden drawbacks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Old dogs already know a lot of tricks. Use wisdom gathered from those with more experience to make an informed decision. This may not be a good day for major purchases, but you can form far-seeing and viable plans.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When people have faith in you, that means you have a responsibility to live up to their expectations. Don't play around with someone's affections, and be aware that even an innocent flirtation can have unpleasant side effects.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: The upcoming three to four weeks could be the best time for you to make wise and profitable decisions. Launch key plans, and if they serve your best interests, you will find that everything turns out for the best. You won't be able to outsmart anyone with calculated changes to your investments or business in early July. Squelch any desire to start or change anything in August, since you may be pressured to comply with numerous rules or handle existing obligations. In October, sit on your hands and don't meddle with anything that's already in motion. If you are waiting for a golden opportunity to begin something new, or hoping to hear the answer to your prayers, it might show up at the end of November or early December.