ARIES (March 21-April 19): Run with the pack. Being part of an online group might give you a chance to widen your contacts as well as your opportunities. You may become focused on how your status and position affect your earning power.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't worry about the critics who nitpick about every single word and find differences that don't meet their standards. There will be no room for criticism if you do something no one else is doing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Mercury has just slipped into your sign, where it feels right at home. This planet loves to challenge critical thinking skills and dig up pertinent knowledge. You might find ways to apply research skills and talents.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Follow the leader or use the buddy system. Your loved ones or a partner may put a great deal of energy into making something a success. If you offer to help, you may share in the rewards as well as the process.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Moving mountains could be your specialty. Once you have begun a project, whether at work or at home, you'll give it your best effort no matter how impossible it might seem to achieve. You've got this!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Rework and reimagine old ideas and use them in a broader context. Although you're required to paint inside the lines and obey the rules, you might be able to use more imaginative colors so that your work receives notice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Move on. Once a romantic spell is broken, it's like Humpty Dumpty and you may not be able to put it back together again. If you are doing what everyone else is doing, you can stand out by doing it much better than everyone else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your thoughts into dynamic action and make a plan for success. You can finalize a project without having to always make changes. Don't underestimate the impact your words can have on others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may be ready for a bigger bank account. There may be an upswing in your material ambitions and a desire to achieve financial security. Use enthusiasm and energy to make money rather than spending it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When ambition takes control of your senses, you are ready, willing and able to work intensely to achieve your aims. A hobby may begin to pay off but require you to shell out cash to build a more viable product.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It might be necessary to make sacrifices to achieve your material ambitions. Like a mouse, it's probably a good idea to avoid the advice of even the wisest old owl, who may have his own self-interest in mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Tiptoe around temptations. You can recognize the difference between a viable business idea and an odd concept that may go nowhere. You can be discriminating about your choices without hurting anyone's feelings.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Money, career and material things may loom in importance, but the next four to five weeks aren't the best time to apply strategies to improve them. Wait until July to put your schemes and ideas into motion or look for opportunities to get ahead. Your judgment is better than usual, so anything you dream up should be a success. Remain cautious about making changes to your routines in August and the first half of October, when there could be unforeseen consequences. The first two weeks of November is a great time to make headway with your career, change jobs or make crucial decisions at many levels since you have a practical approach as well as the support needed to go forward.