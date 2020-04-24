ARIES (March 21-April 19): People trust you to act in a certain way, so if you alter your usual routine, they may be surprised. Try to take other people's feelings into consideration when you become enthused about a new idea.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You or someone close to you may be tempted to throw caution to the wind. Breaking with tradition and taking risks may be as simple as changing the places you visit for socializing, or as complicated as redecorating a room.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may be in search of something that lives up to your dreams. If you find it, you'll try to move heaven and earth to get it. Go ahead and say what you feel, but don't make promises you aren't able to keep.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Learn to distinguish the difference between cost and value. The price you pay for something usually depends upon supply and demand. The trendiest items may be more expensive because they're unique.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you throw yourself into a new activity without setting limits, the result may exceed your expectations. Strut your stuff and people on the lookout for talent might notice. Don't slack off if you hope for recognition.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may be swept away by the intensity of someone's romantic desires. Changing the way you handle your finances could slow your momentum, but going with someone's suggestions might prove beneficial.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you find yourself playing a game of cat and mouse with someone, you may be wasting your time. Pinning someone down to a firm commitment may be difficult if that person changes the terms at the last minute.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It can be hard to balance feelings and logic, and there's no one-size-fits-all formula. Taking time to make a list of all the pluses and minuses for a relationship can help. If in doubt, focus on their behavior instead of their words.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You might be drawn to originality and set your sights on having something that's one-of-a-kind. Someone might ask probing questions about your finances, but you can always choose to not answer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What is most important to your happiness could undergo a subtle change. Your interests may change as family needs undergo revisions. Prioritize your goals and act on those that will bring the greatest benefits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When people abruptly change their minds or act in unexpected ways, avoid the temptation to respond in kind. Plan to spend time on home improvements as the weekend unfolds and you might make worthwhile progress.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The thought of extra money in your pockets may tempt you to buy something on a sudden whim. Perhaps you want to impress someone with your ability to spend or please a partner with a special treat.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next five to six weeks your friendliness is an asset that will pay dividends as you expand your social influence. You may be focused on activities that benefit the collective rather than individuals. In June, you might find exercise and competitions too demanding, but in July everything comes together so that you feel energized. August is an excellent time to make sound business and financial decisions because you are practical and grounded. You may be inspired to accomplish more than usual because you have a worthwhile dream to follow. In late September and early October, steer clear of new hookups or investments that seem too good to be true because you could waste time, money and emotions on things that are deceptively attractive. Your social life could pop later in October, when you may be invited to more gatherings and social events than usual.