ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): You may be surprised. Discussions that go beyond polite banter may yield startling revelations, but don't believe everything you hear. No matter what you choose to do today, you'll probably fare better if you bring a friend.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Stay on point. Alluring distractions may try to divert your attention from the important tasks that should be done today. Don't be surprised if a new admirer makes his or her presence known.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Air out your grievances. You'll feel a whole lot better about it if you discuss what's bothering you rather than keeping it bottled up. You'll probably say the right thing if you speak from the heart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at both sides of the situation. Your optimism over a project may cause you to see only the positives and ignore the negatives. You may need an objective third party on your side to find the right path.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Fantasy may be better than reality. Your illusions could be dashed to pieces when you finally meet someone you've admired from afar. Doing what's best for the common good can be difficult but is certainly achievable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When you talk, people will usually listen. You'll not be at a loss for words when it comes to getting your way, and others may be pleased to accommodate you. Your wisdom and charm earn respect.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Have it your way. Be a star of the business world or the spark that kindles a blazing romance, as you probably can exert your will on anything today. Your performance may suffer if you do too many things at once.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): All's fair in love and war. You may be able to take advantage of a romantic situation by being in the right place at the right time. Make sure your financial picture isn't in need of tweaking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Strut your stuff. Don't blend into the background; you're far more appealing than you think. Exude confidence and charm, and you should be able to conquer any situation that comes your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's more to it than meets the eye. Don't take a cold reception personally, as there is likely something else going on behind the scenes. Take what is offered but don't pry into private matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Honey works better than vinegar. You may get to the bottom of someone's problem if you show tact and compassion. Try to encourage someone to improve rather than being overly critical.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Read between the lines. You'll need to be perceptive to tell the difference between what someone says and what they actually mean. Your trust should be earned rather than given lightly.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: The rock and the hard place could be pressing in, but if you avoid making any drastic changes, you'll likely avoid significant problems as the next two to three weeks unfold. Your friends might show up to encourage you and give you some good advice. You may be too demanding or focused on winning at all costs in May, so wait until June to take a vacation, when you'll be more relaxed and carefree. In late June and early July, your business expertise is enhanced, making that an excellent time to review investments and make sound financial decisions if you can tear yourself away from social activities. In August and early September, you might be too hasty or too trusting, so steer clear of new romantic and financial entanglements. November might bring some free time that you can spend with family or on travels. Don't take on extra debt, however, as you might need that money in January.