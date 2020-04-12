Dr. and Mrs. Michael Lee Maddox announce the engagement of their daughter, Caroline Lee, to Robert Shannon Matthews Spruiell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Laine Hall Spruiell, Boaz.

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Bobbie Davis Maddox and the late Mr. Flavius Lee Maddox of Gadsden and the late Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Kiley of Huntsville. She is a 2010 graduate of Gadsden City High School. She is a 2014 graduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, and a Master of Science from UAB in Biomedical and Health Sciences. She will be a 2020 graduate of UAB School of Dentistry. She is a member of Alpha Chi Omega social sorority.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Ms. Bonnie Shannon and Mr. James Shannon of Birmingham and Mrs. Aileen Spruiell and the late Mr. Glenn Spruiell. He is a 2009 graduate of Boaz High School and a 2013 graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and a Master of Science in Microbiology. He will be a 2020 graduate of UAB School of Dentistry. He is a member of Phi Gamma Delta social fraternity.

The wedding is May 16 at Rainbow Presbyterian Church. Invitations will be sent.