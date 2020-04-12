It’s not whether we would do something or not, or even if we should do something — it’s whether we could. I’ve thought that thought a lot during the past few weeks as we have all dealt with social distancing. As our collective patience thins, there are things we should do or should not do in our “new normal.” We should wash our hands often; we should not touch our faces. The galling part of social distancing is when we want to do something we cannot.

Like going to church. Especially, going to church on Easter. In normal times, church attendance increases on Easter Sunday. Not this year, with most all churches closed because of COVID-19 concerns.

To ease my heart for the past few weeks, I’ve been searching out the inspiring sides of peoples’ experiences rather than the heartbreaking ones — and the internet does not fail me. Along with horrific stories of suffering around the world, I’ve found heartening stories of the resilience of the human spirit. Stories of hope. Stories of our shared frustrations of these strange days in which we are living.

Many of those inspiring stories hinge on humor.

Fourteen years ago, my first column dealt with church signs — those lovely, inspiring messages churches put out on their signboards for passersby. I don’t even have to drive around anymore to see inspiring church signs — they’ll show up on the internet eventually. Although most church signs I’ve seen lately are announcing the temporary suspension of face-to-face services, many also offer inspiring messages through humor.

The Bored Panda website had an article by Jonas Grinevičius and Denis Tymulis as the COVID-19 pandemic began titled “16 Funny Church Signs About Coronavirus.” When that one floated across my news aggregator, of course I was going to click on it, and it did not disappoint. I’ve not bothered to track down exactly where these church signs are — they seem to be from all over the country — so I’ll give only the name of the church listed on their sign. And, the English teacher in me must punctuate them as best as I can, even when they don’t.

Most of these signs have found creative ways to announce that services have been suspended or to offer advice or both. For example, Northlake Lutheran Church has “Wash hands. Don’t touch face. Hygenesis 24:7. No Sunday Worship.” I’m pretty sure there’s no such book in the Bible as “Hygenesis,” but I’m willing to go along with the pun.

Several churches quoted actual Bible verses to give advice. Park Avenue Methodist Church has Isaiah 1:16: “Wash yourselves and be clean!” Regency Baptist Church has “The Bible has the answers. ‘Cleanse your hands’ — James 4:8.” St. Peter’s Lutheran Church uses part of Ecclesiastes 3:8, “A time for war, a time for peace ...” and continues with “A time to stay at home.” Similarly, First Presbyterian Church has “Fear not — God. Love one another — Jesus. Wash your hands — CDC.”

A signpost at one of America’s countless “First Baptist” churches has a take on a verse from a modern worship song, recorded by several artists and based on Psalm 24:4: “Give us clean hands. Give us Purell hearts.” The astounding thing about that sign — an electronic one, by the way — is that instead of spelling out the word “Purell,” it actually has the familiar brand logo of Purell hand sanitizer. That one I thought was particularly clever in both what it said and how it said it. Very eye-catching, which is the whole point.

I found those signs particularly inspiring, not necessarily because of the “added” parts, but because they inspired me to look up the Bible verses they quote to see the context. The whole verse of James 4:8 — “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded” — is particularly apt in the Lenten season leading to Easter.

Most churches have some variations of combining Christian exhortation with advice to wash our hands or practice social distancing in some way. Another First Baptist Church has “Shout Hosanna! But first, step back 6 ft.” Cahaba Heights United Methodist Church — it has to be the one in Alabama, I just know it from the Alabama-specific name — has “What’s not canceled ... Nature, Puzzles, Chalk Drawing, Love, Hope.”

By far, my favorite and the one that I think is most inspiring and most profound and most comforting for people missing church services these days is Edgewood Congregational Church’s sign: “Services cancelled. God making house calls.”

That one stopped me short as I read it, and that reveals the profundity in these signs. Yes, they’re light-hearted, but they also reveal deep truth. God does, in fact, make house calls. We should, in fact, “Shout Hosanna!” while we are physically away from each other. And, as James advises, we should “draw near to God” because “He will draw near to you.” I’ll add the reminder of Psalm 145:18 — “The Lord is near to all who call upon Him.” We should “Cleanse (our) hands” and “purify (our) hearts.”

Normally this time of year, lots of church signs announce “He is risen!” That’s the ultimate church sign, and the one we should keep in mind, I think, during this Easter while we are away from each other physically. He is risen!

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.