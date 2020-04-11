Scott Fitzgerald of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Zelda Sayre were married in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on April 3, 1920. Fitzgerald anniversaries are beginning to pop up, including the transition into the public domain of the early stories, making volumes like this one financially possible.

Their courtship had been tempestuous. Lt. Fitzgerald was training at Camp Sheridan, met Zelda and proposed. Zelda waffled, but when Charles Scribner’s Sons accepted “This Side of Paradise,” Zelda said yes.

Scott lived in Montgomery only briefly, from June, 1918 until early November when his unit went to Long Island to prepare for the voyage to Europe. The war ended and Fitzgerald, like many other disappointed would-be war heroes, never “got over.” He returned to Montgomery and was discharged in February 1919.

This is all to say that this Yankee was a genius at quickly observing and understanding the South and its ways and made fictional Tarleton, Georgia, modeled after Montgomery, the setting for three of his finest stories, gathered here in “All of the Belles: The Montgomery Stories of F. Scott Fitzgerald.”

As Kirk Curnutt reminds us in his very fine introduction, Zelda took Scott to Oakwood Cemetery. She was deeply moved by the romance and sacrifice of the Old South in a way, she insisted, he could never understand. He said he could and proved it right away in “The Ice Palace,” published in May 1920.

In that piece, one of his few North vs. South stories, Sally Carrol Happer falls in love with a fine, eligible, and wealthy young man, Harry Bellamy of Minnesota. She had made it clear she wanted out of the South, would never marry a Southerner, wanted to expand her life, to be where things happen “on a big scale.”

But, on a winter visit to Harry’s family, Sally Carrol is lost and frightened in a giant “palace” of ice. For her, all the north is an ice palace in which emotions run cold, family feeling is stiff and women are seen and not heard.

She retreats to the warmth and cultural safety of Tarleton. Here, and in all his belle stories, Fitzgerald illustrates the dilemma of the talented, vivacious Southern young woman. They yearn to break free of their rigid, stratified culture but, like orchids, they are hard to transplant.

Harry is rich enough for Sally Carrol; that was not the problem.

But, in many of his stories and novels, it is definitely the problem.

Most famously of course, there is Gatsby, who one way or another gets enough money to feel worthy of Daisy. Other examples for future reading are “The Sensible Thing” and “Winter Dreams,” which could easily have been set in Montgomery had Fitzgerald not wanted to avoid being pigeonholed.

In this volume we have “The Jelly Bean” (1920). Jim Powell, a decent enough young fellow whose family no longer has much at all, loves Nancy Lamar, “a girl with a mouth like a remembered kiss,” but he realizes quickly that she could never love him.

Ailie Calhoun, heroine of “The Last of the Belles” (1929), is as beautiful and lively as any. With Tarleton full of soldiers, she has a dozen young officers dangling but, sadly, reveals a narcissism that will put the reader off, even if Andy, our narrator, would still repress his disgust and marry her in a minute.

Ailie, like the others, demonstrates enormous animal energy and yet, as the saying goes, fails to launch. She finally will marry a Southern man she may or may not love, but she feels safe, knows the territory.

Zelda married Scott. She launched all right — into a world of money, glamour, wild parties and international travel and the discussion over whether that was good idea or not continues still.

Don Noble’s newest book is Alabama Noir, a collection of original stories by Winston Groom, Ace Atkins, Carolyn Haines, Brad Watson, and eleven other Alabama authors.