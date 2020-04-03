Most of us are still getting used to a more “homebound” schedule, possibly for the unforeseeable future. That being said, two things can happen: either our lazy side shows or our creativity starts to blossom.



Hopefully, when it comes to our physical health the latter of the two prevails.



Most all exercises can have an add-on to give it that extra push.



And that’s what we have today: Hover with toe taps.



This exercise is focused on the core, but every muscle group is essential to hold this hover properly. Then the added toe tap uses the glutes, hamstrings and quads for control.



All you need is a flat surface.



Begin this hover by lying on your stomach. Placing both forearms under your upper body to hold your position, keeping your body firm and straight, lift the lower body onto your toes.



Holding your chest up, rotate your hips, pressing the navel upward and your booty down. Engage the muscles in your legs, and basically freeze this position.



Once you find your stability, begin to lift up one leg, just by a few inches, then “tap” the toe back to the ground. Repeat this on the other leg immediately after you place your toe on the floor.



Continue this alternating “tapping” motion for at least 8 to 10 times on each side, all the while holding the hover tightly, and controlling the taps with the legs.



This move is good on its own but even better to challenge your sequestrated housemates.



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.