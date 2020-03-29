It was the title of the book that got me — “Blue Highways,” by William Least Heat-Moon. I had heard of Heat-Moon, but had never read anything by him, but I couldn’t resist that title. When I saw it, I wondered if he was referring to those old maps where “back roads” (his words) are marked in blue and the “main routes were red.” He solved that wondering of mine in a one-paragraph intro before he started traveling those “back roads.”

“Blue Highways” is a wonderful example of what is referred to as “travel literature.” In this classic of the genre from 1982, Heat-Moon chronicled a trip he made around the United States — literally — after he had lost his job teaching. He had been separated from his wife for nine months and realized at the same time that their marriage was over. He wrote, “Virtually broke both in wallet and heart, I struck out for the open road.”

Starting from his home in Missouri, Heat-Moon traveled easterly until he hit the Atlantic coast in North Carolina, then started a counterclockwise circuit of the country. He didn’t quite go to all the “corners” of America, but his journey was really close to it. He traveled through some places in the Carolinas that I have been, for example, which was wonderful reading since it was familiar, but he cut west through Georgia before reaching Florida and came on through to Alabama.

I’ve read as “far” as Louisiana. I started the book a week ago, intending to have finished it in time to write this column, but events intervened. Y’all know what I’m talking about. So, I’ve turned my reading energies to other places. I’ve read enough to say what I want to say, though.

I’ve always wanted to take a journey like the one Heat-Moon journeyed over 40 years ago. If that “pull” in my life has always been there — and it has — there have been stronger “pulls” that kept me where I was. I don’t regret it, but there is some wistfulness now and again.

That desire to travel comes honestly to me. It’s from Dad. He was a long-haul trucker most of his life, and served a hitch in the Air Force before he came home to settle down. There were always stories about the places he’d been. My love of maps — and the reason I “got” the title of Heat-Moon’s book right away — comes from all the maps Dad brought home to me over the years. I was probably the only 9-year-old who could figure out “estimated times of arrival.” Dad taught me that trick on a big family trip we took that year, showing me the whole trip on maps before we left.

So, that itch has always been there, one that I almost never get to scratch. There’s always something that needs doing here. I’ve always joked that when I had the money, I didn’t have the time, but when I had the time, I didn’t have the money. Heat-Moon suddenly had the time, and he took off with much less money than it would take to get where he was going.

And that observation made me see my life in a different way. Heat-Moon took off with “four gasoline credit cards” and $452 overall, which is about $1,870 today. He also chose only two books to accompany him. Oh, is William Least Heat-Moon’s personality different from mine! That’s probably why he wrote a classic book.

First of all, the money. Oh, my! Back to my earlier joke — pleasure travel, for me, is a non-essential expense, one that I want cash to undertake. And I never seem to have the amount of cash on hand that I estimate I need to travel like Heat-Moon did. That stops a lot of my travel plans before I even start to make them.

Next, I could never have gone off on a long, indefinite journey with only TWO books. I might could whittle the list down to 10 or so, but I couldn’t make that trip on two books. Simply couldn’t do it.

I picked up this book thinking that since I definitely won’t be traveling during spring break during the time of coronavirus, it would be a nice diversion. Not so much — it’s torturing me, especially when Heat-Moon describes traveling to places near enough for me to zip away to in one day, yet have never seen.

As soon as it’s practical, I’m going to set off, though. Not all around America, but all around Alabama. I’d like to do a circuit of Alabama along the back roads and see what’s there. I may even do a circuit of Etowah County first, to get into practice. A circuit of Etowah County wouldn’t cost hardly a thing and requires no books — and I can “social distance” not getting out of my car as well as I can not getting out of my house.

A trip all the way around Alabama is another thing entirely. I’d like a week to do that trip well — wandering along instead of speeding. Not too much cost there, either. But the books — I might could make that trip on only two books. Maybe three.

David Murdock is an English instructor at Gadsden State Community College. He can be contacted at murdockcolumn@yahoo.com. The opinions reflected are his own.