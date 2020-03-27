The first signs of spring often appear before spring arrives. Back in February, when rain was falling almost every day, I looked out the front window and noticed a pot of candytuft in full flower. That may be the earliest the perennial plant has ever bloomed. Generally, the plant blooms in the spring.

The candytuft is planted in a large blue pot among a group of other container plants that are situated in full sun along the front foundation of our home. The mass of lovely little white flowers grows on long stems that hug the pot and also feature evergreen needle-like foliage.

Candytuft grows best in well-drained soil. The plant is drought resistant, which means it makes a perfect addition to a rock garden. In addition, candytuft works well as a ground cover or a border plant because of its lovely evergreen foliage and ground-hugging capabilities. Bees and butterflies are attracted to the plant, which helps improve pollination to all flowering plants. Another good thing is that candytuft is disease and pest free.

To use as a ground cover, place the plants about 6 inches apart. Once established, candytuft is moderately drought tolerant, but be sure to water young plants until they become well established.

The blue container of candytuft was planted several years ago. I keep the pretty pot of flowers in shape by pruning away a few inches of growth after blooming ceases, which encourages new growth. Mostly, the plant survives with the water that nature supplies. As a tough perennial, candytuft survives the winter in the container, out in the landscape, without any protection.

Also in full bloom at that time was a row of hyacinths growing in a bed along the front sidewalk. These flowers are a trio of colors; white, pink and lavender. Generally, the hyacinths bloom in late February or early March.

These lovely, colorful plants lifted my spirits and warmed my heart, and helped me survive until spring arrived.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.