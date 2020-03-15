ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you feel loved and admired, you are more creative and willing to show off your talents. In the upcoming week your imagination can soar, and you might have ideas worthy of writing down.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In the week ahead, you might be one of the movers and the shakers, but take care you don't shake too much and cause resentment with a loved one or business associate. Focus on following the rules.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Tell them what they want to hear, and they will think better of you. You can develop insights into how things can be improved without foisting problems on people who may not be willing to make changes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might think you are being asked to perform jobs that are above your pay grade in the week ahead. At the same time, your money may seem to go in and out of your bank account much too quickly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may be loving and thoughtful this week, but people in your life could be focused on different issues. Acknowledge the fact that loved ones can make changes while still honoring their promises.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): In the upcoming week, you could create a financial conundrum if you exaggerate your assets. You might dream of having something bigger or better and be tempted to promise more than you can fulfill.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your artistic vision could be a powerful factor in your choices as this week unfolds. You may choose to capitalize on your ability to present a positive image to the world as well as loved ones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A partner could push back if you attempt to effect changes. Even if the two of you are loyal and faithful to one another, there could be a debate about business, finances or career choices.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Changes in the pecking order can alter your work environment in the week ahead. Use your excellent people skills to smooth out potential difficulties during transitions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can take the most ethical approach to a job, yet someone with a different interpretation of the rules could take a shortcut and get there before you. Do your homework on sales pitches in the week to come.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): No one else can dictate how you choose to live your life. However, you might make decisions to please a loved one. You might resist changes to your family routines because they are inconvenient.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Communicative Mercury enters your sign in the week ahead, so you could be more interested in messages and discussions. An impulsive purchase might bring you a great deal of delight and satisfaction.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Whenever you feel hemmed in by rules and responsibilities during the upcoming two to three weeks, your mind may wander to something like walking hand in hand with a loved one on white sands under blue skies. You may resent that you can't take a romantic vacation now, but by using shrewd financial tactics in late June, you will have the means to relax in July. Plan excursions and trips for July, when you might have a more carefree existence and can consider living your dreams. That is an excellent time to make new acquaintances and to widen your social network, too. Put your most important matters into motion in August, when your judgment is better than usual and when you should have ample assistance if you need it. This is also a time when you could receive a bonus or much-needed opportunity for advancement that will make your life easier for a long time to come.