ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on work, not on unlikely schemes championed by a partner. A loved one might have a great deal of imagination, but it is more profitable to stick to your plans and see a job through to completion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It is wise to be on your best behavior when interacting with your group. Just because your friends discuss their financial and business policies doesn't mean you should change your own strategies.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can persuade anyone to do almost anything. Your practical ideas coupled with a well-thought-out plan can entrance a rapt audience, making this a good time to present your latest ideas.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might perform better with a partner who can motivate you. At the workplace, your logical approach to tasks and practical solutions can make you a welcome member of any think tank.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): This is a good time to develop a game plan to pay off creditors or to begin a savings plan to enhance your future. Once you take the first step on your way to financial freedom, you won't falter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be ready to take on a huge commitment if you begin a major project now. Once you initiate a new program, you won't rest until it's completed. You can get so much accomplished that you may find quick success.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It's easy to make new friends, but they might be more serious-minded and ambitious than you are. You may have to work hard to keep up if someone challenges you to negotiate better terms.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may be forced to juggle pleasant social interactions with heartfelt ambitions. If you work too hard, you might sacrifice time with loved ones, but you risk losing out if you waste time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may dream of success that brings you great financial rewards and notoriety. Wake yourself up and make a solid plan, because it's time to work hard to actualize your dreams.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Those pressing ambitions you strive to achieve may be the focal point of your energies. Resist the urge to spend money impulsively in an effort to make more money or please a mate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Avoid getting stuck trying to please someone. You might experiment with a different business approach, and this in turn can create unwarranted complications. Stick to your current agenda.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your heartfelt romantic feelings are best expressed in one-on-one encounters. Steer clear of cliques and groups that drain your energy as well as your time. Pursue your heart's desire with vigor.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You can become more involved in community events and local activities during the upcoming three to four weeks. You may even become interested in competitive sports that throw you in contact with a wide range of kindred spirits. April could be a nice month for a vacation, because you may prefer romance and relaxation to work and things that go with it. As May arrives, you may learn that honesty is the best policy. Use your enhanced business sense to negotiate the best possible terms in a financial arrangement. The wheel of fortune could land on your spot in late June, when you can grab a prosperous opportunity. Some well-deserved peace and prosperity can come your way if you begin a project or put plans in motion during this time. Anyone who is good for you will grow closer, but those who don't have your best interests at heart may find it difficult to reach you.