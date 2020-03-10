ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may be feeling restless in your relationship even if your loved one still has eyes for you. Consider breathing some fresh air into it by enjoying outdoor activities and spending some quiet time together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You could be placed into contact with people who are highly focused on their own agendas. Continue to be friendly, but take care not to be put at a disadvantage in a business situation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your alertness can pay off. Take advantage of unexpected situations and powerful concepts to upgrade your position. You may become more focused on getting a promotion or a pay raise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be poised to tackle new beginnings. You can climb higher on the ladder if you have a strong bond with a determined and dedicated partner. Share someone's passions and move forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Cultivate an increase in your financial ambitions. Set your goals high and reach out to new successes. Your stairway to success may not be as hard to climb as you think. Stay positive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A dogged determination to reach your goals can blind you to romantic overtures. This is a great time to focus on achieving your ambitions, but it's not a good day to invest in anything risky.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Assurances that aren't based on truth may spoil your peace and tranquility. Pay more attention to the details and spend less time on things unrelated to the needs at hand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make a plan and find a suitable physical outlet for your enormous stockpile of energies. This is an excellent time to begin a research project or to analyze your progress on current endeavors.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Re-evaluate your views on financial security. Working hard may be the only way to get ahead despite some tempting shortcuts. Become passionate about paying off any debts as quickly as possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Overcome stagnation by giving free rein to imagination and initiative. Find time to participate in physical activities that can burn off tension. If you deal with temperamental people, you may quickly find common ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Challenge yourself to try something outside your normal routine that doesn't endanger your budget. You may be tempted to empty your wallet to make an illogical purchase.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You possess romantic desires but could be haunted by a feeling that something of importance has been overlooked. It is possible that you think a friend has more than friendship on offer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might find friends or group dynamics irritating as the next three to four weeks go by. When your peace of mind is disturbed, you may find ways to escape. As April and early May arrive, you might be preoccupied with creative activities or retreat to quieter places where you can enjoy tranquil surroundings. Since you will be more sensitive, you may be more susceptible to allergies or substances that affect your health, and once recognized you can eliminate them from your system. In early June you might be a star when it comes to competing in the business world or making money. June is a time when your judgment is at its best, making this a good time to launch key plans and projects. You will have the foresight to overcome potential problems and can rely on having access to support and sound advice. August is an excellent time for a romantic vacation or to begin a creative project while your capacity for insights and inspiration is at a high point.