The wedding of Erin Sue Rodgers and James Wesley Frost was held just as the sun hovered over the horizon Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, on the observation deck of the nature walk overlooking Scipio Creek.

Flying Fish duo Robert E. Mason and Jeff Dutrow played “Here Comes the Bride.” Robert E. performed the nuptials and the duo played the wedding march afterwards. The location is Erin and James’ favorite spot, and Feb. 29 was the anniversary of when they decided to officially become a couple.

Parents of the couple are Mary Lynn and Mark Rodgers, and Vicki and James Wesley Frost Sr., and grandmother Sue Riddle Cronkite attended. Others attending included Erin’s extended family, Michael, Brittney, Lizz, and Christian Fink; and Merri Rose Fink and daughter Amaya Wotring. James’ extended family included Julianna and Mike Olah, and baby Wesley James Olah.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds arrived to cheers and congratulations from a crowd of local friends at a reception hosted by Tapas. The night’s music was by Hot Mess and later Disciples of Music.

After a few days exploring St. Augustine, the newlyweds were back at work at the Apalachicola Ice Company, greeting customers at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.