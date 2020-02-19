Miriam Roxanna Flores Barahona and Roger Bueso were united in holy matrimony on Saturday, Nov. 23 2019, at the Eastpoint Church of God.

Officiating at the ceremony was Pastor Geraldo Navarro. A reception followed at the Fort Coombs Armory, in Apalachicola.

Barahona, a 2013 Franklin County High School graduate, is the daughter of Mirian Barahona and Juvenal Flores Flores, and granddaughter of Camilo Almendares and the late Maria Narcisa Barahona.

Roger Bueso is the son of Angel Bueso and Efijenia Martinez, and the grandson of Miguel Angel Bueso.

The couple were both born in Honduras and emigrated to the United States as children.

Serving in the wedding party was Maid of Honor Josie Ann Turner, Matron of Honor Alicia Iracheta and bridesmaids Monica Cruz, Diani Lezama, Cheyenne Martin, Emma Hurley, Laila Barahona, Adriana Vilchez and Johanna Romero.

Flower girls were Ayida Barahona and Belen Hernandez; holding the bride’s train was Xiomara Cornell and Andrea Cruz.

Serving as Best Man was Daniel Bueso, and groomsmen Josue Barahona, Enrique Barahona, Jockson Lezama, Edjar Amaya, and Kristopher Cornell.

Ring barrier was the groom’s son Bradney Bueso. Kneeling pillows were carried by Valerie Shattuck and Caterin Almendares.