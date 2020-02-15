Fort Walton Beach High School student Lyndsey Laborde, while working toward helping schoolmates, earned Outstanding Youth Volunteer of the Year for the Okaloosa County School District.

Lyndsey established and maintains a food pantry within the school and advances to the state level as the district’s representative.

In scholarship news, the Fort Walton Elks Lodge No. 1795 presented scholarships to the following FWBHS seniors: Nathaniel Rudman, $2,000; Naiyar Shaman, $1,500; Victoria Orcutt, $1,000; and Trinity Hixson-Wells, $500.

Bruner Middle School’s robotics teams qualified to attend the regional competition in Tallahassee on Feb. 22.

The team, Bruner Botz, placed first in robot design during a recent qualifier. The Spartronics team earned second overall champion.

Dottie Holland coaches.

As a lesson in life science, Ruckel Middle School’s seventh-graders held and examined animal organs. Teacher Angela Wargo supplied organs from sheep and pigs that allowed the students to study the functions of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and bone structures.

Students compared the book examples to the actual organs.

Wargo’s teaching process allows the students to use interactive lessons to help bolster excitement for science.

South Walton High School students Sophie Harris and Anzhela Gorbyleva recently placed in the regional science fair.

The West Navarre Intermediate School Student Government Association has been active throughout the first semester of school.

The group initiated its fundraiser for The Weekend Food Program, which benefits WNIS students. The group also supported the Caring and Sharing food bank in December.

The SGA members do everything but count incoming funds and book field trips.

Sponsors of the school’s SGA are Brooke Cole, Liz Feilner, Lacey Brothers, Tonya Perry, Kelly Buck, Amber McAllister and Christy Long.

The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Santa Rosa County extension office is collecting canned fruits to provide to low-income families. Donations can be taken to the UF/IFAS Extension office at 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton.

