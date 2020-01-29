• Beef, grass fed

• Butternut squash

• Eggs

• Fresh poultry

• Greens, assorted

• Honey

• Pork

• Potatoes, red and white

• Sweet potatoes

• Baked goods, canned goods, Muscadine juice, fresh ground corn meal, homemade dog treats, dried herbs, Flavored butters, fresh herbs, plants, natural jellies and jams, sugar free jams, pickles and jellies, Hot sauces, spices, Lip balms, Cowboy candy, Goat milk soap, shampoo and lotion, bath and body creams and soap, beeswax candles, quilts, crafts and homemade children’s clothes.

Area farmers markets:

Tuscaloosa Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway.

Northport Farmers Market: 6 a.m.-noon Saturday at 4150 Fifth St., Northport.

Huevos Rancheros

2 corn tortillas

Oil for frying

1/3 cup refried beans, heated

2 eggs

Salsa, sour cream, and guacamole for garnish

Fry tortillas until crisp and lightly brown. Place on serving plate. Divide refried beans and spread across each tortilla.

In same skillet, cook eggs, sunny side up. With large spatula place one egg on top of the refried beans on each tortilla. Top with a tablespoon each of salsa, sour cream and guacamole.

Serve extra warm tortillas on the side.