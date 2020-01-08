ARIES (March 21-April 19): When they ask, you have the answer. You may realize that some of your organizational skills can come in handy because you can find paperwork and information faster than anyone else. Earn brownie points.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your cheerful appearance attracts admiration. People feel that you can be trusted to follow through on promises. If you can afford to pay for extra features that protect your online privacy, you might decide to investigate them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Turn a foe into a friend. You may be able to see past defense mechanisms and focus on common objectives. Your good judgment and a touch of wisdom beyond your years can offset someone's attempt to mislead you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Hold hands and be sympathetic. You are more sensitive and understanding than usual, so people will feel comfortable sharing their confidences. Watch your bank balance and credit card statement for mistakes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend your time doing what is required and you may find more time to do what you want to do. Remain skeptical of surface appearances since it is absolutely true that you can't judge a book by its cover.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You might find that loved ones and partners respond positively to small kindnesses and gentleness. It might be wise for you to avoid things like borrowing or lending money, as it could lead to unnecessary misunderstandings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You could find yourself placed in the middle of a muddle. Rather than pointlessly hoping for the best, prioritize things and set some precise goals for the day. Loved ones will be happy to coddle you with kindnesses.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You might be attracted to people and things that are unique or unusual. Someone might point out new ideas or places to visit. Once your curiosity is aroused, you are likely to pursue a subject intently and relentlessly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are never too old to ask questions or learn something new. When everyone else is afraid to raise their hand, you will boldly question traditions and rules. You may learn why traditions and rules exist.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't rely on vague promises or creative ruses. Some ideas may sound great during a discussion, but there could be hidden drawbacks to a proposal or a plan that you overlook or dismiss in your enthusiasm.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Adopt a Zen attitude of accepting what is. Approach regulations with humility rather than trying to outmaneuver them. It may be necessary to make adjustments to your schedule when a partner becomes too busy to assist as planned.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reap the rewards of romantic recollections. Remind loved ones of special days and happy events to bring pleasant memories front and center. Put your wants and needs to the side and focus on the wants and needs of others.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Enjoy the chance to network with like-minded people during the next four to five weeks. Mingle with people in social settings at the gym or while attending sporting events. Group think tanks can empower your executive skills and sharpen your competitiveness to a fine edge. Mid-February is a time when you are wiser and more far-seeing than usual, making this an excellent time to develop plans or adopt a new course of action. If you choose to begin something of importance that is good for you, it will run flawlessly. This is a good time to meet a new doctor or adviser for the first time and form a mutually beneficial relationship. Work hard and put savvy plans into motion in late February and early March, when your discernment about career, business and money is fine-tuned for success. You could become bemused by dreams and fantasies during March and April that distract you from something more important. Wait until June to put new ideas into action.