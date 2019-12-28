FLORENCE — Most people would like to be home with their friends or family during the holidays, but there are many professions that require someone to be on duty every day all year long.

In most cases, it's first responders, such as police officers, firefighters, jailers, dispatchers and emergency medical technicians, but there are others who work at holidays, hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and convenience stores, some of which remain open for the holidays.

For many law enforcement personnel, holidays are just another shift to work.

"We still do pull a shift like any other day," Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said.

Terry said he keeps at least four patrol officers on a shift during holidays.

"It's just kind of the luck of the draw what shift you're working when you have to work on a holiday," Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said.

The shift is split, so officers who work Christmas Eve will be off Christmas Day and vice versa.

"They know that well in advance, and it gives them time to plan their holiday," Logan said.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they have to keep a full shift on duty, but deputies are allowed to take a little time to be with their families on Christmas.

Deputies who work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be off on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, he said.

Singleton said there is usually no griping about having to work holidays.

"They understand it's part of the job," he said. "Somebody has to work."

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said four or five deputies were slated to work on Christmas and about four people at the jail.

The situation is similar for firefighters, Sheffield Fire Chief Dewey King said.

"The shift coming in on duty has to work it," King said of holidays.

Firefighters with more time in the department will usually request off for holidays, leaving the young ones to work. King said there will be four firefighters at Station One and two at Station Two.

"They'll celebrate and eat dinner at Station One," he said. "It breaks the edge off it a little bit."

"There has to be someone there 24-7," King said. "You have to protect your city."

First responders are not the only ones who have to work on holidays. Nursing homes like Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Florence are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, said Administrator Brian Scheri.

Scheri said the facility has 222 beds and a total of about 230 employees. During holidays, nurses, food service employees, laundry, maintenance, custodial employees and others are necessary to run the facility. He said 185 to 200 employees will be at the facility on a given holiday.

Scheri said his staff works together to determine who is off for which holiday. For Christmas, he said nurses with grown children will work in place of younger nurses who have young children.

"It takes a lot of planning," he said.

During the month of December, Scheri said there are several Christmas-related events, including a big Christmas party complete with a tree lighting and a Santa Claus who has a gift for every resident.

Singleton said residents and local churches will bring snacks and treats for deputies and others who have to work on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

He treated the inmates with McDonald's sandwiches, and a church brought milk and cookies for them for Christmas Eve. The Christmas Day menu includes turkey and dressing, green beans and mashed potatoes.

Some churches bring the inmates goodie bags with candy and socks.

Logan said churches in Tuscumbia will provide goodies for officers and jail inmates during the holidays.

"A couple of churches brought Cracker Barrel dinners for the officers and the inmates," Logan said.

Williamson said most of the time, Christmas is a quiet holiday for law enforcement, but occasionally deputies will have to respond to domestic incidents or family arguments.