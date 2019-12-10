Mission Love Seeds will be rolling down the highway again to take a little Christmas to the people of Millville (Panama City) who are still trying to recover from Hurricane Michael.

"Our neighbors are still in great need of our support and help," said Barbi Carroll, president of Mission Love Seeds. "Let's show them we still care about them and are here for them."

When Carroll asked what they wanted for Christmas, everyone said they needed cleaning supplies, pillows and warm blankets, and kids wanted toys and gift cards for older ones.

Some of the items needed are necessities, like baby items (diapers, wipes), towels, heavy duty trash bags, mops, buckets, toilet paper and paper towels.

Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and body wash, shampoo, travel size medicines like Tylenol, Pepto-Bismol, deodorant and other hygiene products are also needed. A complete list is available on Facebook at missionloveseedscharity.

Donations can be dropped off in Destin at Mission Love Seeds, 55 Country Club Drive. Call 850-865-1055 if you need more information.

Or mail a check to Mission Love Seeds, 55 Country Club Dr. E, Destin, FL 32541 or donate online at www.missionloveseeds.org/donate.php. Remember, no donation is too small. Every dollar helps.

"This Christmas season, let's not forget the Panhandle Strong area where there is still a need just for basic supplies," Carroll said.