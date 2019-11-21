The Apalachicola Farmers Market is hopping these days.

If you stop by the Farmers Market this Saturday morning, you’re liable to find stuff you didn’t know was being grown and raised right here in Franklin County.

Take for example, Laura Dreibelbis’ microgreens and mushrooms, which together with William Czajka, she raised at their Lucky Cat Farm, on some acreage they own on North Bayshore Drive in Eastpoint.

Or if the season is right, she might have sweet and hot peppers, or arugula, or pea shoots or radish shoots. All depends on what the weather and time of year are conspiring to nourish.

At the last farmers market, she had a succulent container full of black oyster mushrooms, which they grew on inoculated oak logs on their Lucky Cat Farms.

In about 11 months time, and for the next five to six years, the species colonize the logs and what you have are meaty shrooms, suitable for eggs, pasta, stir-fry, whatever your fungi-loving heart desires.

Dreibelbis packages her anti-oxidant greens in see-through bags, with a moist paper towel, that ensures the humidity inside will extend their shelf life.

In addition to marketing her crops every Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Eastpoint Beer Company, and every first and third Saturday at the newly-created Crooked River Lighthouse farmers market, Dreibelbis’ Lucky Cat greens can be found on the plates of The Franklin, the restaurant at the Gibson Inn.

Sharing Lucky Cat’ sales table, which market organizers Holly and Creighton Brown offer for a nominal charge, are jars of Buck Bolden’s unfiltered honey, which his bees produce on hives at Scipio Creek and on St. George Island.

There’s handmade wooden pieces by local craftsmen Dave Rybicki a few booths down, and farm produce from North Florida and south Georgia, handmade soaps, exquisite silversmith works by Kristin Anderson, photography, baked goods, all sorts of stuff.

You really have to see for yourself.

This Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Apalachicola Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. get a jump on your Thanksgiving prep, and find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, under the Mill Pond pavilion and the live oaks by the working harbor of Scipio Creek.