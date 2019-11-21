This annual event has attracted the attention of visitors, who drove in to take part.

When the rain had stopped, and the sun came out Saturday afternoon, the children came out and drew in chalks on the sidewalk at Riverfront Park.

And so did the adults.

In fact, there may have been more adults than kids who took part in the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and the Arts’s second annual Apalach Chalk Art Festival Saturday,.

For a mere $5 participation fee that included a bundle of chalk and a square of the sidewalk, artists did their best work, while musician Clayton Mathis performed, the St George Island Food Truck and Mellow Mullet Shaved Ice Truck served up food, plus plenty of face painting, t-shirts and more!

With rare exception all the art was colorful and exciting. Except for Becca Sapienza’s dad Phil, who took the square alongside her gorgeous rendition of the Apalachicola bridge, and scribbled in it "Go Irish - Notre Dame fan"

Thomas Kohler and his wife Kate, who hail from Little Rock, Arkansas, took part, during their month-long stay on St. George Island.

When all was said and done, HCA director Merrill Livingston announced the winners, as selected by three judges - artist Jenny Odom, ABC art teacher Ronda Verges and educator Nadine Kahn.

In the 0 to 5 age group, Charlotte Sparks was first, Finley McMillan second and Karen Rowell third.

In the 6 to 10 year old category, Zachary Hand was first, Keira McMillan second and Chaselyn Crews third.

For those age 11 to 14, Karena Hand was first, Angie Ngo second and Emma Shelton third.

Carson Davis was first, and lone entrant, for those age 15 to 19.

And in the all important adult category, Sarah Dugger from Lanark Village took top honors, with Deane Dugger and Bruce Dunlap tied for second, and Candace Cox and Becca Sapienza tied for third.