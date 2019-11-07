The Carrabelle History Museum will host this Saturday morning, Nov. 9, a free program about the Lighthouses of the Forgotten Coast, featuring the St. George Island Lighthouse and the Cape San Blas Lighthouse.

The program, from 10 a.m. to noon, at C-Quarters Marina, 501 St. James Ave (Hwy 98), in Carrabelle, will share true tales of the history of these two beloved lighthouses, including the dramatic rescue of both through the extraordinary efforts of their communities.

James Hargrove, from the St. George Island Lighthouse Association, and Linda Wood, of Cape San Blas Lighthouse, will teach about the many storms, hurricanes, and even war that have impacted these landmarks of maritime heritage.

The Cape St. George Light, commonly known as the St. George Island Lighthouse, is the fourth reconstruction of the historic structure originally built on Little St. George Island. The lighthouse was rebuilt and moved several times after damage by storms and beach erosion. After its collapse in 2005, it was rebuilt at its current site using original bricks salvaged from the water. It reopened in the center of the St. George Island in Dec. 2008. The museum and lighthouse is open every day except Thursday.

The present-day Cape San Blas Lighthouse was constructed 130 years ago to replace a series of lighthouses on Cape San Blas destroyed by storms and war, including f four lighthouses built on the cape between 1849 and 1885. Work on the current lighthouse began in September 1884 and was completed the following February, except for the installation of the lens. The lighthouse was lit on June 30, 1885.

In 2012, the lighthouse was temporarily closed due to shoreline erosion and in July 2014 was moved to its current location in Port St. Joe. On Oct. 10, 2018 both Keepers’ Quarters buildings sustained damage from Hurricane Michael. The lighthouse is open Wednesday through Saturday.

There is no fee for this program; donations are gladly accepted to defray costs. Funding in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council. For more information, contact 697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com