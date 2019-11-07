On Oct. 31, Bring Me A Book received the 2019 Library of Congress Best Practices Literacy Award,

Judy Koch of Palo Alto, California, president of the Bring Me A Book Foundation, launched Bring Me A Book in the San Francisco Bay area in 1997. Her program inspired Michaelin and Dave Watts, along with Marie Marshall, all of Apalachicola, to found Bring Me A Book Franklin in 2009. Karen Kessel has served as program coordinator since 2016.

The Bring Me A Book Foundation has affiliates in Franklin County, St. Louis, Missouri, and Hong Kong. The Library of Congress Literacy Award, originated by entrepreneur and philanthropist, David M. Rubenstein, honors organizations doing exemplary, innovative and replicable work.

In the words of Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, “Literacy is the ticket to learning opportunity and empowerment on a global scale... through the generosity of David M. Rubenstein, the Library of Congress is proud to honor and celebrate the achievements of these extraordinary organizations in their efforts to advance reading levels and give people the foundation for a better life.”

Two other child-centered reading programs focused on fostering a love of reading received the award: Ready for Reading, based in a remote area of Rwanda, and Friends of Matenwa based in Haiti.

"Bring Me A Book Franklin is honored to share in receiving this award and wants to express its gratitude to Program Coordinator Karen Kessel, and the many dedicated local and snowbird volunteers who dedicate their time, energy, skills and caring to the children of Franklin County through their work with Bring Me A Book Franklin," said Michaelin Watts.