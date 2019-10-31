La'Shauntearia Washington turned 10 on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

She is the daughter of Ka'Trisha Washington and Harold Hills Jr. , and Chandler Washington, all of Tallahassee, and the younger sister of Zion Washington of Apalachicola.

Maternal grandparents are Sarina Williams, of Apalachicola, and Roy and Danyale Williams, of Denver, Colorado.

Paternal grandparents are Jackie Nixon and Harold Hills Sr. of Tallahassee

Maternal great-grandparents are Claritha Williams, Larry Butler, and the late Charlie C and Linda Williams, all of Apalachicola. Paternal great grandparents are George Hill, Brinne Wilson and the late Leia Nixon, all of Tallahassee.

She is the great-great-niece of John Horlbeck and the late Mary Turrell Horlbeck, of Apalachicola.