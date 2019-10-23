The Lanark News column, brought to you each week.

Wow we had quite a tropical storm come through. Too bad that we had to miss the Lanark Boat Club breakfast, but it was a good call to cancel. There was a good bit of damage done to the dock. It hasn’t been repaired long after damage done by Michael.

No news on our ongoing issues - ambulances and speed bumps. I wasn’t able to go to the commissioners meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15. Please continue to stand behind your community on these issues. Let the commissioners know “We matter”.

Remember our Halloween party this Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 ‘till ? at Chillas Hall. Bring a goodie to share, bring what you want to drink and a $6 donation. All adults are invited. We have lots of fun dancing to the music by DJ James Schumacher. Don’t forget to dress in costume, but if you don’t, we will still let you in. See you there even if I don’t recognize you!

Lanark Village had their first of the season covered dish on Sunday. Our numbers were small but we still had a good time. All are invited. Third Sunday of each month, 1 p.m. at Chillas Hall.

It’s almost Lanark Village Golf Club Yard Sale time. Nov. 1 -3. Please come out to support us. We would be happy for your sale-able donations. No clothes, please. We could also use help with trucks, trailers and people to transport items and set up.

Thanksgiving is not far away. Make plans to come to Lanark for dinner. All are welcome!

The informational meeting about rezoning property on Hwy 98 was held Tuesday evening. The developer of a Dollar General on Hwy 98 near the old Putnal Station held the meeting for all of those who wish to get information, make comments and ask questions. The next step will be to go to the planning and zoning to get commercial zoning, then on to the county commissioners. At any time you can voice your option to the people who represent you.

My biggest concern is the poor design in which you enter this store, with only one entrance/exit. The design on the outside is unattractive. Standards need to be raised not lowered. If you don’t want this commercial endeavor in your community it is up to you to address it. You don’t wait for someone else to make the moves. Teramore Development is out of Thomasville, Georgia, represented by Jamie Lawrence, cell (229) 977-2099. Complacency is our problem. Act or don’t complain!

Coffee group in Lanark Village at Chillas Hall, from 9 to 11 a.m. weekdays. On Thursday, the county veterans service officer comes between 9:30 and 10:30. They also have music on Thursdays played by residents. You may see one of our sheriff's deputies at coffee time. If you have any issue you would like help with, go in and talk to the deputy. This can be done in private.

Have I mentioned Farm Share? This is our big event around Lanark on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

Red Hat Ladies meet the second Wednesday of each month, and Pot Luck/Games group meet the second Monday of each month, at the Lanark Boat Club at 6 pm. For more information on these fun-filled activities contact me at the email below.

The Wandering Star Quilters meet every Thursday, starting at 1 p.m.

