Parents will have a chance to buy student art to help fund an expansion of art offerings at the school

The Apalachicola Bay Charter School’s arts program next month will present an innovated, multi-faceted Art Appreciation Night, designed to showcase students’ visual art while raising money to widen the art opportunities available to students.

Art teacher Ronda Verges has prepared a wealth of activities for the affair, Monday, Nov. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school. All proceeds will go to purchase art supplies, costumes, musical instruments and scores, and cover royalties for the Kindergarten through eighth grade Art Education programs.

“In only six short weeks our students have soared in both the visual and performing arts, and desire to be recognized,” said Verges, who took on the school’s art program at the start of the 2019-20 school year. “My goal is to have every student in my visual art classes sell their first piece of art. It will not only give them a burst of self-esteem, but will provide them with a silent angel who appreciates ‘their’ art.”

Expect everything from an Open Art Gallery, silent art auction, custom pillow art, a black light effect cave, a caricature artist, musical art performances and more.

The ABC Art Gallery will showcase Kindergarten through 8th grade art projects accomplished in the first nine weeks of school. The tour guides, which are the children, will inform parents and friends of the mediums, techniques and process they took on their journey as they learned about prehistoric, abstract, cartoon caricatures, optical/op art; surrealism, blind drawings, pointillism, perspective styles; watercolor, pastel, craypa, stone, clay, acrylic mediums; string art, blow art, charcoal, wet on wet, wet on dry, blocker and illusion techniques, Verges said.

A pillow fundraiser will support the art program by turning the children’s art into a custom pillow. Parents will also have a chance to do their holiday shopping at a silent auction.

The event opens at 5:30 p.m., with silent auction pieces found throughout the school and in the library.

At 5:45 p.m. Ms. Sparks first graders perform “Frere Jacques” with a 6:15 p.m. performance of the French folk song by Ms. Bergthold’s second graders, both in the art room. At 6:30 p.m. the middle school choir will perform there.

The silent auction ends at 7 p.m., with the highest bidder winners posted outside the office and/or contacted by phone for pick up.

“To be admired my someone else is a good thing,” said Verges. “They say it takes a village to raise a child. Together we can give the student in Apalachicola a fine arts and performing arts program that will provide for all of us as a community.”