The ninth annual St. George Island Tour of Homes, this Saturday, Feb. 8, once again opens seven unique island residences to the public, offering visitors a view of island living.

Hours of the tour are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets, $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the tour, are available online at sgitourofhomes.com or at the Lighthouse Gift Shop at the center of the island.

The tour homes showcase the distinct architecture, décor, landscape and vistas on the island, from the gated St. George Plantation on the west to the beautiful gulf views on the east end.

“Wright in Paradise” a new beachfront home in the Plantation, is an expansive home with an intimate appeal. Highlights consist of a screened porch with fireplace, three seating areas including a media room for the sports enthusiast, and décor that transform driftwood, beach glass and shells.

“Laid Back” welcomes you with a graceful, symmetrical façade. Inside, where colorful furniture and fabrics stand out against white walls, tradition and family are showcased in heirloom furniture and artwork, including a Tom Tiffin original of the owner’s parents on a beach stroll.

The third Plantation home, “Lee Shore,” is a full-time home featuring mid-century modern design, and mixed-pattern textiles that create energy. Overlooking the bay and often in view of nesting eagles, the home’s impeccably placed art, local and international, is festive, fanciful and serene.

“Banana Republic” highlights treasures from the owner’s time living and traveling over three continents. A carved fish from Wewahitchka cypress and a kitchen island base from a 300-year-old Belgian church come together in this perfectly homey house with peaceful bay view.

“Bay Haven” is a house where right angles do not rule and refreshing lifestyle reigns. Almost every room opens to a balcony or deck, and the interior style is a successful, unexpected mixture of wicker, rich dark furniture, sea colors and earth tones.

The brand new “Papaw’s Sandbox,” built on a property bought in 1958, is a six-bedroom, beachfront home perfect for large families. The top-floor living area welcomes with spacious seating and a chef’s dream kitchen, complete with coffee bar. The covered porches are perfect for dolphin watching and showcase the curvature of the island.

The beachfront McLendon house, effortlessly elegant and stylish, marries unexpected styles; the main living room is a combination of French country and modern and shades of blue. Wave and herringbone patterns in the counters, fabrics, and floors lead the eyes to find pleasure anywhere they look and all the way to the horizon.

The Plantation Clubhouse, again on the tour, will present an exhibit of photography by John Spohrer. Also open to tour participants is the Cape St. George Lighthouse and the Keeper’s House Museum and Gift Shop.

Tour weekend begins with a Friday evening Kick-Off at the Jay Abbott Firehouse from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening includes raffle items, refreshments, door prizes and a presentation on local aquaculture by Carrie Jones with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Admission is free to tour ticketholders and $5 for others. Seating is limited.

The tour of homes is sponsored by the St. George Lighthouse Association, a non-profit Florida corporation that preserves, maintains and promotes the lighthouse. The tower was restored in 2008 after collapsing in 2005, and the Keeper’s House Museum was added in 2011. Proceeds from the Tour of Homes support the maintenance of the lighthouse, keeper’s house and lighthouse park.

For more information, please visit www.sgitourofhomes.com.