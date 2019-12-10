Experience SoWal Pilates’ new location at The Hub 30A in this month’s fitness feature.

SOUTH WALTON — From the moment you walk into SoWal Pilates, it’s obvious you’re about to be treated to a high-end boutique fitness class.

The owner and Seagrove Beach resident, Brittany Lee Rebolledo, recently relocated the studio to The Hub on Scenic Highway 30A, and it’s stunning. The upstairs room is bright and airy, with light flooding in from huge windows that overlook the foliage outside. It’s the type of space that makes you want to disconnect from your electronics and truly figure out what it means to "find your center."

But, to be clear, Pilates is not yoga. I repeat, Pilates is not yoga.

When I told my friends I was taking a private Pilates lesson, every single one of them said they didn’t really know what Pilates is, but they thought it was a little like yoga. Frankly, if I had to make a comparison, I would say it’s more similar to a combination of ballet and resistance training (I’ve done both), but it’s definitely its own genre.

Rebolledo aims for her studio to be welcoming to people of all skill levels. I know I felt welcomed, especially by her adorable and sweet fur child, Floja, which means lazy in Spanish. She slept through our session.

"I feel like people are comfortable here," Rebolledo said. "I wish I could get people in here that feel intimidated by it. Pilates can be helpful for a lot of people whether they’re in shape or out of shape."

Pilates was developed by Joseph Pilates with a focus on body alignment. His protégé, Romana Kryzanowska, was actually a ballerina, so my dance comparison makes sense. Rebolledo got her certification in classical Pilates from Kryzanowska’s daughter and granddaughter, after receiving a contemporary certification earlier.

She stumbled into Pilates when her mother gave her a book and audio CD.

"I read the book front to back and did the audio tape and started doing it everyday," Rebolledo said. "I really liked it."

She started it as a supplement to running, bicycling and other exercises. She could feel the difference in her body.

"I like the way it makes me feel," Rebolledo said. "I feel even after I do it, I feel balanced between strength and flexibility. I feel like it gets every part of your body moving. I feel good all over."

Receiving her teaching certification helped strengthen her own practice while learning how to teach others.

"It’s cool to see when you’re teaching someone and they make a connection to their body," Rebolledo said. "For some people, it takes them out of pain, which is awesome. For me, too, I feel more confident when I do Pilates. It makes me appreciate my body more. I like that part about Pilates, and I hope that people feel that way when they do it, too, that it’s challenging and you see yourself improving."

THE WORKOUT

The Pilates studio offers a variety of Gratz Pilates equipment, such as reformers, rowers, towers, Wunda Chairs, highchairs, a ped-a-pull, and a ladder barrel. Rebolledo prefers Gratz equipment specifically because it’s designed to align your body, she said.

During my private lesson, I primarily used the reformer, a highly multi-use piece of equipment that can move and offers varied levels of resistance.

The premise of the reformer is that the part that moves is called the carriage. The instructor might ask you to lie or sit down on the carriage and then use your arms or legs to move it. It also has attached cables, which can be placed on your feet or hands.

Because mine was a private session, Rebolledo guided and corrected me through each movement.

She first guided me into a position lying on my back with my legs on the bar in front of me. Then, she adjusted my legs into the Pilates stance with feet slightly turned out — a stance to which I frequently returned.

From that stance, she had me perform something similar to a lying down squat using different parts of my feet to push off. She challenged me to not lock my knees when I returned to the starting position and to engage my core.

Rebolledo immediately noticed the off-kilter nature of my left hip — something I’ve struggled with in weightlifting, too. It impressed me how quickly she could see which parts weren’t aligned. She truly has a knack for analyzing form.

"It never gets boring, because every body is different," Rebolledo said. "Every body, you’re trying to figure out where their weakness is or where their strength is. Wherever that is, that’s what you’re trying to focus on. That’s the genius of Pilates.

"Joseph Pilates found a way to do the same system with every body, every person, but the exercises change for every person. If one person’s too tight, the exercise turns into a lengthening exercise. If someone’s too loose, it turns into a strengthening exercise. It’s designed to be that way."

She later placed the straps of the cables on my feet and had me make circles with my feet. It was tougher than it sounds.

One of the things that most impressed me were her verbal cues — something I find crucial in the success of any type of fitness instructor. When I refer to verbal cues, I mean, what words the instructor uses to help you understand how to move your body.

A coach can’t lead by example alone, because A) It would be far too tiring, and B) They also need to be correcting people on their form and motivating people to continue. In Pilates, this is especially important, because the equipment is unique to the fitness system. Rebolledo had me performing some exercises I’ve never done before without demonstrating, and that’s impressive.

Everything I did from that point on might look simple or easy from an outside perspective, but that’s the extent of it. It didn’t take long to feel the challenge of the exercises in my legs and core.

Pilates is not easy.

While it’s difficult to describe each individual exercise without writing down a detailed description (not exactly an option while exercising) what I can say is I’ve never felt more challenged in my core area, aka the midsection. It hurt to laugh on Thanksgiving because my abs were sore.

I attribute much of the soreness to a twisting move she had me do on the reformer. In a seated position, I turned to the side and stretched out my arm as if I were reaching backward. Rebolledo helped me lift my chest up and reach back farther for optimum core engagement, and, boy, did it work.

The coolest part about this, though, was at the end. She had me stand with my back against the wall for a cool-down stretch. I briefly touched my stomach and noticed my core was super tight without my intentionally contracting it.

The proof of this class is in the pudding. By performing the exercises for only an hour, I had already started teaching my body to engage the core and to align itself naturally. Pretty neat.

Because of my problem child left hip, Rebolledo also gave me a couple of exercises on the highchair. She knew having my back against the chair would help, and it did.

Something that also struck me about this class was its fluidity. You don’t ever stop moving, so it’s definitely a workout in the most traditional meaning of the word.

It gets continuously more fluid and challenging, too, Rebolledo said.

"It becomes a routine, where you flow through it in one continuous exercise," Rebolledo said.

THE COOL DOWN

Pilates is a must, and this studio does it right.

I already love Pilates, because I think it’s the perfect supplement to my weightlifting regimen. Everyone could use a little more flexibility, strength and alignment. Seriously, everyone.

SoWal Pilates is not only a gorgeous space, but also is equipped with instructors who really know what they’re doing. They truly understand the body, how it’s supposed to move and how to get yours moving that way.

I highly recommend stopping in for a private session or trying out a mat or apparatus group class while you’re in the area. I will be back.