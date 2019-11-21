Dinner Divas holds annual fundraiser just in time for the holidays

As the holiday season starts in earnest, expect to see a crew of women in turquoise aprons, pearls and even pink Santa hats, helping out at area events.

They’re the Dinner Divas, and they readied for the season with an annual fundraiser for “Santa Says… Read!” and for a recently added new program, “Bunny Says…Read!”

The well-attended Sept. 29 event at the Eastpoint home of Elaine and Henry Kozlowsky drew over 70 supporters, treated to a scrumptious buffet of homemade foods, desserts, wines and beer. Many who couldn’t attend also supported the program by sending donations to help buy the children’s books.

Local author Jane Hawkins, writer of “Tony the Truck” donated a new book of 18 original Christmas short stories, “A Christmas Anthology,” which was raffled off during the Diva Party. A Christmas story Hawkins wrote about Tony is included in the book. Michael O’Connell was the raffle’s lucky winner of the raffle which raised money for the Divas to buy books for the Santa and Bunny Say Read programs.

The money raised by the Divas provides books for children who attend the Christmas programs in Apalachicola, St. George Island, Eastpoint, and Carrabelle. Each year the Divas provide over 700 books in support of Bring Me A Book Franklin’s efforts.

Former librarians Shirley Richardson and Penny Wilkins make book selections appropriate for babies up to 12 year olds. In the spring the Divas will give out books for the sheriff’s annual Easter Egg Hunt in Eastpoint.

The Dinner Divas, a group of 16 women from Apalachicola, Eastpoint and St. George Island that enjoy entertaining for good causes, have raised in the last couple of years funds for breast cancer, ECCC, Guardian Ad Litem, and the Eastpoint fire victims. The Divas don their turquoise aprons, put on their pearls and entertain their guests with food, wine and fun. All proceeds from their event. Santa Says…Read and Bunny Says…Read! go to buy children’s books.

The Divas will be at the parades this Christmas giving out books in their aprons and pearls, and in typical Diva style, wearing pink Santa hats for Christmas. The smiles on the children’s faces when they receive a book they love are their rewards. At Easter this year, you can be sure the Divas will be in their aprons and pearls and probably bunny ears, giving out books at the sheriff’s Eastpoint Easter Egg Hunt, once again, working for smiles.