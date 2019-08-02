Stage Crafters Community Theatre Inc. will present “Rumors” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 3, 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11 at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium, 109 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach.

Alan Tuttle doesn’t mind a nap or two in his car.

Being a first-time director with Stage Crafters Community Theatre Inc., a volunteer theater, sometimes calls for shut-eye on the go. Tuttle directs Neil Simon’s farce, “Rumors,” as the group’s summer show.

“The script is laugh-out-loud funny,” Tuttle said. “I knew it would be a good script to perform, and the fact that Neil Simon passed away last year made this a tribute to Neil. Our world is a little sadder without Neil in it.”

Stage Crafters Community Theatre Inc. will present “Rumors” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 3, 9 and 10, and at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11 at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium, 109 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, visit StageCraftersFWB.com/buy-tickets.

ROLE PLAY

Jennifer King compares the plot of “Rumors” to the game Telephone.

“Each person that comes in, the story gets bigger and worse than the last person,” King said. “It’s been fun for us to build that, for your character to keep up with, ‘Who knows what?’ ‘You told what to who?’ and my character deals with it by drinking.”

King, a Gulf Breeze resident, portrays Chris Gorman.

The show is set in the late ‘80s at the deputy mayor of New York and his wife’s 10th anniversary party, Tuttle said. When their friends, Ken and his wife Chris Gorman, arrive, they realize the deputy mayor has been shot, his wife is missing and no food is out.

“The whole story is about Ken and everyone else trying to figure out what actually happened,” Tuttle said. “The trick in this one is we’re never really told. You have to piece it together for yourself. What I’m hoping is, at the intermission, we’ll overhear stories in the bathrooms, ‘Do you think this?’ ‘Who could’ve done that?'’’

Channeling the characters is a challenge for some.

Grant Oberle, a former student at Fort Walton Beach High School, had read the play in high school and performed one of his character, Lenny’s, monologues. The Stage Crafters newbie didn’t relate to a sarcastic accountant.

“Lenny’s got a little bit of a stick up his butt,” Oberle said. “He’s the kind of person who wants to keep everything together, but gets annoyed by a lot of things. Most of that frustration gets expressed through sarcasm. I — in real life — am sort of a laid-back person. Finding the little things in what everybody else is doing to seep frustration out of was definitely a challenge for me at first.”

Unlike Oberle, King found similarities with her character.

“We actually laughed about it,” King said. “I’m pretty type A — even though I’m a theater person. My character definitely is, too. It’s why she’s a contract lawyer.

Steven Broszko didn’t just relate to his character, he’s already been him. The Shalimar resident portrayed the role of Ken Gorman 10 years ago at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. This is his opportunity to give it another shot, he said.

“I think I had a little bit of an advantage,” Broszko said. “It’s funny; it’s like riding a bike, it kinda comes back to you … There’s always things you wish you could do better when you do a role, so I tried to improve those things this time around.”

‘A FIRE INSIDE’

King can’t not do it.

Like Tuttle, when it comes to theater, the cast doesn’t mind resting in their cars, commuting to rehearsals and giving up their evenings and weekends.

“There’s a fire inside,” King said. “You get sad if you don’t do it. It comes from the heart — whether it’s comedy or drama — there’s a heartbeat behind that. The fact that you get an opportunity to express that is golden. It’s all different parts of your personality. Sometimes if you don’t get to show it, you show it here.”

King loves the escapism aspect of theater.

“In this case, you’ll get to laugh a lot,” King said. “You get to watch a world unfold that’s either like yours and you laugh because of that, or it’s nothing like yours, and you laugh because of that.”

One of Tuttle’s favorite scenes is a fight between one of the couples at the party because of how much it resembles reality.

“Neil Simon wrote this after his divorce from Marsha Mason,” Tuttle said. “I see that little spat there as a snapshot into the life of Neil Simon and Marsha Mason. I suspect that back-and-forth probably expresses Neil’s views on his marriage.”

Directing scenes such as the one described above is a little scary, Tuttle said.

“In real life, details just happen,” Tuttle said. “On the stage, you have to create every little detail. I wanted to see if we could create art together, that the audience could be drawn into a world that doesn’t actually exist. That’s an awesome experience when you are transported into the world of a character and the next thing you know it’s intermission.”