SANTA ROSA BEACH — Good News United Methodist Church is welcoming its new director of Student Ministries.

Bryan Holthouser, the new director, has worked with youths and young adults for the past 10 years in Northwest Florida.

"He has a passion for Jesus, people and discipleship. The Good News staff and Staff and Parish Relations Council are excited to add him to the team at Good News," a GNUMC spokesperson said.

Those who wish to welcome him and introduce themselves to Holthouser may contact him at bryan@goodnewsumc.net.

"We look forward to all that God is doing to build us up and lead us forward in ministry and mission here in Santa Rosa Beach ... as we help to build lives on the reality of Jesus Christ."

The church's address is 4747 U.S. Highway 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach.