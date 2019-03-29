My Kansas Jayhawks’ early exit from the NCAA Basketball Tournament last weekend provided time for quiet reflection about the season, which has been difficult by KU standards.

Stymied by injuries of key players, and other things, the team coached by Bill Self failed to capture the Big 12 title for the first time in 15 years ending their impressive streak at 14 consecutive titles.

Of course, they still received an invitation to the big tournament, seeded No. 4 in the Midwest bracket, which seemed high to me. And the dance began.

Foremost for me, the tournament is more about supporting my team than winning the office pool. I picked the Jayhawks to win the championship as I do every year. It’s a tradition, my tradition and, by extension, a tradition for those who know me.

Copy editor Lee Forst came by my desk last Tuesday before the tournament started Thursday.

“Did you pick Kansas to win it all?” he asked.

“Always,” I said.

He nodded. “Just checking,” he said.

I’ve won the pool twice – once many years ago and once more recently. I picked Kansas both times and, as I recall, neither time did they win when I won. I tend to do well in the early rounds, gaining enough of a lead to hold off other contenders.

This tournament started the same way. I led after the first round, missing only six games out of 32. (As of this writing, I still have only one loss in the West bracket.)

Then in round two, No. 5 seed Auburn let loose its War Eagle on Kansas, and Jayhawk feathers flew.

Was I surprised? Not really. As I said, tough year, but it still was disappointing. I didn’t even get a chance to break out my Jayhawk gear for work.

I’ll continue to keep an eye on the tournament because college hoops are the best. Rock Chalk Jayhawk!

•••

I’ve been keeping an eye on the new season of “American Idol,” too, although after Sunday’s Hollywood Week cuts, there’s one less reason to do so. Northwest Florida favorite Chloe Channell didn’t make it past the group round. Luke Bryan delivered the bad news.

Backing up for just a moment, did anyone else find the way they did the auditions confusing this year? They skipped around instead of airing them all from one location and then moving on. It made it more difficult to keep track of singers.

Bryan is still my favorite judge although Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are nice, too. They all have ramped up the empathy factor this season. Heck, Luke gave a contestant the boots off his feet, for goodness sake, when he saw the holes in the young man’s own boots.

However, the show is not gaining much traction with ratings not doing any better this season than last year’s reboot launch on ABC. According to figures reported by zap2it.com, ratings for the Sunday episode tied for the show's lowest.

Meanwhile, “The Voice” on NBC often wins its time slot.

•••

I spent a couple of days at Grayton Beach last week. You might have seen my video of the work going on at the Red Bar site.

Noticeably less vehicle traffic streamed through the village without the Red Bar's draw, but navigating U.S. 98 to and from was a different matter. Even if temperatures aren't in full spring mode yet, traffic is.

Friday afternoon, it took almost two hours to reach home in Fort Walton Beach. Plenty of time to enjoy the "La La Land" soundtrack and Ed Sheeran's "Divided" albums.