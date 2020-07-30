Send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance if possible.

Rock the Docks

Rock out on the Destin harbor, and make this summer a hit with a free The Shakedown concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

Aug. 8: Dion Jones

Aug. 15: Scenic Heights

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the free film "Coco" at 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 5 with Stephen Simmons on the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• Aug. 12: Rust and Gold

• Aug. 19: Courtyard Saints

• Aug. 26: Dion Jones and The Neon Tears

• Sept. 2: Will Thompson Band

• Sept. 9: The Blenders

• Sept. 16: Geoff McBride

• Sept. 23: Bay Bridge Band

• Sept. 30: Forrest Williams Band

Bubbly Baytowne

An evening full of free champagne and shopping begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Stop in various retail merchants as you enjoy a selection of premium champagnes. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy the music of M-80's at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

Sept. 10: Casey Kearney

Sept. 17: The Shakedown

Sept. 24: The Bonehoeffers

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

Free events at Baytowne Wharf

Hydroflight Monday, a free fly-board show with local athlete Ben Merrell as he flies over the Baytowne lagoon at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Enjoy free inflatables and lawn games during Boomin’ Tuesday at the Baytowne Events Plaza from 7-9:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Magical Thursday features pirate Captain Davy and his free magic show at the Events Plaza Stage. Shows are at 7 and 8 p.m.

Cirque du HarborWalk

From 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11, Cirque du HarborWalk fills the harbor with revelry and wonder. Enjoy music by Doc Roc, fire spinning, trapeze and aerial artists, stilt walkers and more. Discover the magic and a whole new world of fun at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be March 26-28, 2021. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.