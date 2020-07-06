Beach cleanup efforts continue despite pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH — In the never-ending struggle to keep area beaches clean and safe, local environmental groups welcome all the help they can muster.

COVID-19 caused the cancellation of several springtime cleanup events, but that changed as beaches opened again and restrictions were eased.

During peak season, beach trash cans are emptied twice a day, and beaches are raked for trash on a weekly basis. Trash collections along the more than 18 miles of shoreline in Bay County are overseen by the Panama City Beach Tourist Development Council.

But they can only do so much. It’s up to personal responsibility — or group effort — to ensure beachgoers actually "Leave No Trace."

"When (trash is) on our beaches, it affects our marine life, it affects our shore birds and ... it just does not look nice," JoAnn Weatherford, president of the local nonprofit Keep PCB Beautiful, told The News Herald in May. "We have the world’s most beautiful beaches, (and) they need to be the world’s cleanest beaches."

KEEP PCB BEAUTIFUL

On July 5, Keep PCB Beautiful was due to hold its third annual Robbie Atchinson Beach Cleanup in honor of a founding member who had passed away. The event was postponed because of bad weather, and it will now take place from 8-10 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, at the M.B. Miller County Pier, 12213 Front Beach Road.

"Robbie so loved this beach that he came here through the years, promising himself that if nothing else, he would retire and die here, and so he did," said his widow, Mary Atchinson. "He was so passionate about cleanups, he would often intervene, when he could, to educate others on our responsibility to the wildlife and environment."

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase to win prizes including a free scuba certification class from Red Alert Diving. Keep PCB Beautiful will have some buckets, pickers and water stations to fill up reusable water bottles. Plastic gloves will be available for those who want them, and supplies will be sanitized before and after the event. Volunteers are welcome to wear face masks.

Last year, 40 volunteers picked up 200 pounds of trash during the Robbie Atchinson Beach Cleanup.

Keep PCB Beautiful is a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. The group’s vision is to make Panama City Beach a clean and beautiful place in which to live, work and visit, and to support environmental and conservation initiatives.

"We will be participating in the International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 19," Weatherford said. "We are currently working out the details, but our plans are to cleanup from City Pier to County Pier (on that day)."

For more information about Keep PCB Beautiful, call 850-541-8495, email keeppcbbeautiful@gmail.com, or visit the website, www.keeppcbbeautiful.org.

CLEAN UP FLORIDA WATERS

Keep PCB Beautiful is also partnering with Gulf World Marine Institute and the Young Professionals Network of the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors to "Clean Up Florida Waters," a campaign promoted by the Florida Realtors association.

The groups will gather at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 11, on the sand behind Schooner’s Last Local Beach Club, 5121 Gulf Drive, to distribute buckets, gloves, masks and more to any and all who would like to contribute to the effort.

Gulf World Marine Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine mammals and sea turtles in the Florida Panhandle. GWMI serves as the only long-term marine mammal rehab and the largest sea turtle rehab facility in Northwest Florida. For more information, visit GWMI.info.

"Over the years, (GWMI) has come to the aid of thousands of marine mammals in our area," said Debbie Ashbrook, CEO of CPAR, in a recent press release. "They will have education materials on display during the event."

CPAR is a member-based organization with close to 2,000 members covering Bay, Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties. It contributed more than $55,000 to local charity organizations in 2019, and advocated for private property and home ownership rights. For more details, visit www.cpar.realtor.

Saturday’s event is part of a statewide Florida Realtors initiative, which called to action thousands of Realtors to do their part in preserving the state’s waterways, arguably one of Florida’s greatest assets. Across the state, Realtors are hosting clean-up events from July 4-11 to pick up trash along Florida’s lakes, rivers, streams, beaches, ponds, bays and more.

"If you would like to participate, we ask that you register at www.cpar.us/cleanup so we are sure to have plenty of supplies on hand for all participants," Ashbrook said. "All are welcome to join us and clean up Florida waters."

Cigarette litter is the No. 1 worldwide littered item, according to Weatherford.

"We have supplied Coastal Parasail with 165 bucket ashtrays to have at the rental booths on the beach for smokers who rent chairs," Weatherford said. "We have also placed some with DP Beach Service for Venture Out. We also have 1,000 pocket ashtrays that we will be passing out at the Grand Lagoon Farmer's Market once a month starting in September."