SANTA ROSA BEACH — On Wednesday, June 24, Back Beach Barbecue celebrated their three-year anniversary.

Due to continued precautions surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Bay County restaurant celebrated the occasion by opening up their dining room and outdoor patio, where tables were spaced six feet apart, for loyal patrons to come enjoy their signature barbecue. The first 100 customers received a free Back Beach Barbecue cup and koozie.

Back Beach Barbecue opened its doors in June 2017 and is owned and operated by Danny and Monica Cosenzi, the duo behind the famed Restaurant Paradis located in Rosemary Beach.

Named as the "Best Barbecue on the Beach" by Good Grit Magazine and "Best Sandwich Shop" and "Best Catering" by the readers of Emerald Coast Magazine, Back Beach Barbecue has served locals and visitors alike from their simple yet refined menu of slow-cooked meats, homemade sides and sauces, as well as gluten-free options.

To commemorate the restaurant’s anniversary, Back Beach Barbecue donated 25% of the day’s proceeds June 24 to South Walton Academy, a private, non-profit inclusion school and pediatric therapy clinic in Santa Rosa Beach. Representatives from the school were set up at Back Beach during the celebration to answer any questions.

South Walton Academy serves all children, age 3 through ninth grade, while working to bridge the gap between communication and children with autism. The new therapy clinic provides speech and occupational therapy to all children until they are 18 years old.

To learn more about Back Beach Barbecue and to stay up to date on events, new menu arrivals, and more, like their Facebook page or visit www.backbeachbarbecue.com.