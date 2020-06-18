ARIES (March 21-April 19): Explain yourself. Human relationships can be endlessly complicated, but you may have the chance to simplify the status of your connections. Strive to straighten out misunderstandings in a sincere and heartfelt way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You sparkle and shine when you have a chance to take the stage. It is time to welcome something new into your life whether it’s contact with a circle of new acquaintances or a unique learning experience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): This may not be the best day to make important personal decisions since an overabundance of caution might smother your enthusiasm. However, you may be more down-to-earth and practical about handling money.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): New thoughts could make an impression on your senses, but be sure to check out the fine print. You may find it to your advantage to adopt a more businesslike persona and let common sense act as a guide.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Like Goldilocks, you may find through trial and error that some things are too big and some too small. Wait for clarity before making a crucial decision. Validate yourself if you do not receive the validation you want from others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’re smart enough to realize that offers that sound too good to be true usually are. Think carefully before signing contracts and agreements that involve the repayment of large sums of money since there could be hidden flaws.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The symbol for your sign is the scales. You might weigh a chance to circulate within a new social setting against sticking to your loyal friends. Don’t forget that it’s possible to do both without hurting feelings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A loved one could want to take you to do something new and exciting. Don’t dig your heels in and refuse to budge. You could enjoy an opportunity to explore some places off the beaten path and expand your horizons.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Try to follow through on an ongoing creative project even if you encounter opposition. Offer reassurance for any doubts and describe the process in colorful words so that you receive the support you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ambition aimed at creating lasting success in career or business should keep you on track. However, be sure to keep your mind open to new ways of doing things that add excitement and charm to any undertaking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your romantic desires might be powered up, but it’s not necessarily the right time to make key decisions about a relationship. Gain a new perspective on ways to handle your assets, but wait to implement new ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Using common-sense tactics will be more productive than trying to please people you don’t know. Don’t hesitate to assert yourself if something doesn’t feel right or was done without your knowledge or authorization.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Keep your temper under control and avoid making crucial decisions during the next two to three weeks. You might be too headstrong to listen to some good advice and too competitive to give an inch when only a few feet are needed. In July and early August, meet deadlines and follow the rules for best results. If you haven’t had the time to spend with the person of your dreams, take heart: You could enjoy some romance in your life in September, when your popularity and imagination are accentuated. Maintain a low profile, don’t make waves, and don’t make any major changes or decisions in November, when people in authority will enforce strict standards. December should bring rewards for your hard work or an opportunity for advancement.