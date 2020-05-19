Events are slowly beginning again. Please send yours to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance if possible. For a complete list, visit thedestinlog.com.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Concerts are back, so sit back and enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. May 20 with The Blenders on the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• May 27: Chris Alvarado

• June 3: Lauren St. Jane

• June 10: The Shakedown

• June 17: Forrest Williams Band

• June 24: Kickstand Jenny

• July 1: Boukou Groove

• July 8: Modern Eldorados

• July 15: Big AL and the Heavyweights

• July 22: Jessie Ritter

• July 29: Luke Langford Band

Beanstack Reading Tracker App

Beginning May 21, the Destin Library’s Beanstack reading tracker app will go live. Patrons can either download the app to their mobile phones and tablets or access the web version at cityofdestin.beanstack.org to sign up for this free service. Parents are encouraged to pre-register their children for Beanstack Summer Reading Challenges, which begin June 1. These challenges correspond with 2020 Summer Reading Program (Imagine Your Story!) and can be used in place of a paper reading log to track children’s reading minutes during the summer. Call the library at 837-8572 if you have any questions.

Destin 2020 Hurricane Information Guide

Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The 2020 City of Destin Hurricane Guide is now available on the City of Destin website at https://www.cityofdestin.com/8/Services and City of Destin Government Facebook page.This guide is designed to provide valuable information to use before, during and after a storm. .

Memorial Day Celebration

Kick off your summer during the Memorial Day Celebration at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 7-9 p.m. May 22-24. Live music all weekend includes The Shakedown on Friday; Forrest Williams Band on Saturday; and The Good Lookings Sunday.

Memorial Day Concert Celebration

Kick off summer May 23 and 24 at HarborWalk Village with live music on the main stage all weekend long.. Flash Flood performs from 7-9 p.m. May 23 with Jessie Ritter at 7 p.m. May 24. There will be no fireworks due to burn ban. On-site parking is $10.

Z96 Dance Party Prom

In conjunction with Eglin Federal Credit Union, Z96 is hosting a "Dance Party Prom" on May 30 at 8 p.m. Students, teachers, school administrators, parents, siblings and alumni from local high schools can record senior "shout-outs" to be included during the Prom on the Z96 app or at Z96.com.

Rock the Docks

Rock out on the Destin harbor, and make this summer a hit with a free John Hart Project concert at 7 p.m. May 30 at HarborWalk Village.

June 6: Scenic Heights

June 13: Tyler Livingston & The Absolutes

June 20: Flash Flood

June 27: Jessi Ritter

July 11: Sway Jah Vu

July 18: Blake Ruck

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the free film, "Frozen 2," at 8 p.m. May 31 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• June 7: Trolls

• June 14: Aladdin

• June 21: Secret Life of Pets 2

• June 28: Mary Poppins Returns

• July 5: Abominable

• July 12: Finding Nemo

• July 19: Incredibles 2

• July 26: Lion King

Free events at Baytowne Wharf

Hydroflight Monday, a free fly-board show with local athlete Ben Merrell as he flies over the Baytowne lagoon at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Enjoy free inflatables and lawn games during Boomin’ Tuesday at the Baytowne Events Plaza from 7-9:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Magical Thursday features pirate Captain Davy and his free magic show at the Events Plaza Stage. Shows are at 7 and 8 p.m.

Henderson Beach State Park, Joe's Bayou annual pass requests

Residents can submit their Henderson Beach State Park annual pass requests online at https://www.cityofdestin.com/annualpass. Rebate requests and Joe’s Bayou Boat launch passes for residents and non-residents are also available through online submission. Requests will be processed and made available for mail delivery or curbside pickup at Destin City Hall. Call City Hall at 837-4242 to schedule a pick-up time. Upon completion of the request and verification, payments will be accepted.

Sacred Heart Diabetes Program

Ascension Sacred Heart offers Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Program, a yearlong PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Program, starting on June 18. Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes. For more information on enrollment, class schedules, cost or to speak to an education specialist, call 278-3546 or email Julie.Palmer@ascension.org.

Verve Dance Company

A full-day intensive program including five daily classes, with a break for lunch and a second, small break mid-afternoon, will be held Monday, June 29, thru Friday, July 3, both virtually and in-studio. Tuition is $175/in-studio and $75/virtual. Visit thevervedancecompany.com or email vervedancecompany@yahoo.com for more information.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be Sept. 4-6, 2020. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.