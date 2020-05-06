Place it over your nose and mouth, before helping others

I had to visit a home improvement store this week, and it seemed like I was the only person there who was wearing a face mask. I looked around, catching the amused glances of some of the other patrons who, apparently, don’t care if they catch and/or spread a potentially deadly virus.

It reminded me of those pre-flight safety demonstrations so familiar to airline passengers. The one about protecting yourself first. Who’d have guessed that would become a metaphor for our times?

It generally goes something like this:

“In the unlikely event of a sudden loss of cabin pressure, oxygen masks will drop down from the panel above your head. Reach up and pull a mask towards you. Place it over your nose and mouth, and secure it with the elastic band, which can be adjusted to ensure a snug fit. The plastic bag may not fully inflate, but oxygen is flowing. Be sure to secure your own mask first before helping others.”

The point of that last sentence, of course, is that you can’t help others if you can’t breathe. Make yourself safe, then make yourself available to help others.

You may be surprised to find that some of them will fight you. They don’t want a mask. Maybe they think they’re too tough to suffocate, or maybe they don’t believe in oxygen. It’s possible, they reason, that “oxygen” is just a lie meant to make you look silly by wearing a mask. Have you ever seen oxygen? Then how do you know it’s even real?

Don’t let them bully you into removing your own mask. They will chuckle at you (until they start choking). They may shout at you, wave their guns (which they shouldn’t have on board an airplane), or declare various Constitutional rights to armed suffocation. You can’t help them, so move on and help those you can.

Due to a shortage of masks, some airlines may have redistributed theirs to shareholders, investors or campaign supporters. You might want to check with the airline before flying with them, and remember what they did when it comes time to fly again.

Some airlines may have fired the guys who make the masks, or who install the masks. Or they just left a position vacant, like the safety inspector. Those jobs probably wouldn’t be listed as “essential.” After all, it’s very unlikely masks will be needed; hundreds of flights daily never lose cabin pressure.

And if it turns out masks are needed, then there won’t be anyone on board left to complain about it after a few minutes with nothing to breathe — so, why should they worry?

(I can sense this metaphor slipping away from me now.)

Note that some airlines may not have budgeted for masks at all. Some may have budgeted only for the First Class passengers to have masks.

If you notice the cabin crew leaving the plane before takeoff, you might want to follow them. If the pilots pass you in the aisle wearing parachutes, it’s already too late.

And besides, didn’t Superman say flying was statistically the safest form of travel in those movies he made? Of course, Superman doesn’t wear a mask.

But Batman does. And Batman is cooler than Superman. Be like Batman. Wear your mask.

Peace.

Tony Simmons is a masked writer and editor with The News Herald. His column appears most weeks in the Entertainer.